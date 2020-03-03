A 20-year-old uni student has tested positive for the coronavirus, making him the first case in Brisbane and the tenth in Queensland.

The Chinese international student had returned from Dubai on February 23, where he spent at least two weeks. He became unwell two days later.

Brisbane Times reports that he is believed not to have attended any classes.

The student is currently in a stable condition and in isolation at the Royal Brisbane and Women’s Hospital, the Queensland Department of Health said.

Queensland’s Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young said in a statement that measures are being taken to find out whether the student may have spread the virus.

“The male has recently returned to Brisbane and we are working closely with relevant authorities to undertake contact tracing,” she said.

“The male lived with one other housemate in Toowong. We are in contact with the male’s housemate, who is undergoing assessment.

“Our contact tracing methods are tried and trusted and we will take every opportunity to raise awareness of this case in the community if there has been any community exposure.”

The student’s Toowong residence, in inner-Brisbane, is close to the University of Queensland’s St Lucia campus.

Of the nine other coronavirus cases in Queensland, eight have been clinically cleared and discharged from hospital. One remains in a stable condition and is in isolation at the Gold Coast University Hospital.