UTS has proposed a full or partial closure should coronavirus have a major outbreak in Sydney, as news the first person-to-person transmission of the virus in Australia occurred yesterday indicates this might become a reality.

Full or partial closure of Australian universities is one of several strategies being discussed, after Japan closed schools after local outbreaks occurred.

UTS deputy vice chancellor (education and students) Shirley Alexander has reassured students and families that should UTS go through with the closures, alternative arrangements for classes and teaching would be implemented, such as online classes and private study. She also stressed that UTS is working with NSW Health on the issue.

“Like any other organisation the health of our community is our major priority,” she said, as reported by SMH. “If there is a major outbreak we will follow the advice of NSW Health and that advice will probably include whether or not we need to close the campus in full or in part.”

Other unis, such as University of Sydney and Charles Sturt Uni, are also considering full or partial closure in response to a potential Sydney outbreak of coronavirus – but also stress that alternative education measures will be put into place to ensure students can continue with studies.

“We will continue to adhere to the advice of health authorities, and take any further required actions as directed by NSW Health,” a Sydney University spokesperson told SMH. “The safety and wellbeing of our community is our highest priority.”

Universities have already been putting measures into place for students stranded in China due to travel bans.