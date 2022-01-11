Footage has leaked of 7News Melbourne anchors Rebecca Maddern and Mike Amor absolutely grand-slamming Novak Djokovic over his medical exemption for his visa application.

The two were recorded chatting before their Tuesday 6pm bulletin, calling the world tennis number one and hero to the anti-vaxxers an “arsehole”.

“Whatever way you look at it, Novak Djokovic is a lying, sneaking, arsehole,” Maddern said.

“He is an arsehole,” Amor agreed.

“You’ve got a bullshit fucking excuse and then he fell over his own fucking lies. That’s what happens right?”

Amor was referring to the confusion over the medical exemption and the questions around Djokovic’s movements while he was COVID-positive last month.

Djokovic received a letter saying he had a medical exemption from being vaccinated to play in the Australian Open from Tennis Australia, but when he arrived in Melbourne on January 6 his visa was cancelled by border officials.

He was detained in the Park Hotel immigration detention facility for four days before his scheduled deportation was overturned in federal court.

Maddern and Amor said in the footage that they thought the saga was a “stuff up” and that he shouldn’t have been placed in immigration detention, but that most people would agree, Djokovic is still an arsehole.

“Most fair-minded people would say the bloke is an arsehole,” Maddern said.

Djokovic’s Aus Open fate now rests in the hands of Immigration Minister Alex Hawke, who said he is still yet to make a decision.

Maddern and Amor said in the footage that they believed Djokovic would prevail.

“I think he is going to get away with it,” Amor said.

“Life is never fair, some people fly first class,” Maddern added.

Maddern was only promoted to her news reading role last week so it’s good to know that so far she speaks the truth.

Seven has this morning responded to the leaked video, calling it a cowardly move by staff.

Seven Network Director of News and Public Affairs Craig McPherson said in a statement: “The illegal recording was of a private conversation between two colleagues. It was an underhanded, cowardly act in breach of the Victorian Listening Devices legislation the perpetrator of which will be accordingly dealt with when found.”

Anyway, please enjoy.