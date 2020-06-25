After being nixed in NSW and all other dates tentatively rescheduled, the annual Wine Machine festival is looking like it’s officially back on in October, so far only rolling the booze cruise back into Perth in October. Is this…the return of the festival? Is this finally something the west coast can lord over the rest of us with?

With the announcement that the whole of Western Australia is moving into Stage Four of its coronavirus road map from June 27, the state is once again opening up to have mass gatherings (with some gentle distancing rules still in place). This means that festivals are seemingly back on for the west, and the yearly chardy party of Wine Machine has grabbed onto that chance with both hands.

Wine Machine at Oakover Grounds in the Swan Valley, north-east of Perth, on October 17, will hopefully bring the likes of homegrown legends The Jungle Giants, Bag Raiders, Northeast Party House, Alice Ivy, Young Franco, Don West and the big man Hot Dub Time Machine to the stages, and fingers crossed NZ champs The Naked & Famous will be able to make it across the Tasman for the festival as well.

There’s no confirmation on whether Kosovo-based DJ Regard will be able to travel into Australia for the big gig, but we’re hoping something can get sorted out with that whole situation.

READ MORE Perth Man Who Ditched Quarantine To See His GF Becomes First Aussie Jailed Over Lockdown Laws

Tickets for the return of the festival scene in Perth are still on sale, and if you’re allowed in the state or live in WA, are still available on the website. Be prepared to feel the energy of sheer envy radiating from the east coast, you lucky buggers.