Lovers of hot people, murder and music rejoice ‘cos you can officially vote for the ooky spooky The White Lotus theme song in The Triple J Hottest 100. Move over The Wombats’ cover of “Running Up That Hill”, for a new auto-tuned yodelling supreme has landed.

Much like solving a murder on the show (I have never seen The White Lotus so I don’t know if they do this, so I’m just imagining it’s like Poirot gone horny) we deduced that voting for the theme song was allowed thanks to a few clues from Triple J.

According to the station’s Hottest 100 eligibility check list, permitted tunes must have had their initial release either online or on-air between December 1, 2021 and November 30, 2022.

Seeing as “Renaissance (Main Title Theme)” by Cristobal Tapia De Veer dropped when The White Lotus Season Two premiered on October 31, 2022, its release is well within the accepted criteria.

I can hear God when the beat drops at 1:01 of #whitelotus S2 theme song pic.twitter.com/47wbY7oXN7 — Sam Stryker (@sbstryker) October 31, 2022

Punters are also allowed to vote for songs which Triple J hasn’t listed but has played on-air, and Mornings presenter Lucy Smith dropped a TikTok on Monday announcing she’d played “Renaissance (Main Title Theme)” live on the national broadcaster.

She also all but confirmed in the comment section that voting was all good to go by saying, “Look it was released this year and played on-air soooo 👀,” so we’re taking her word for it. Combined with my airtight investigative skills, it’s a compelling argument.

The track is also, without a doubt, a certified banger. The melodic warbling would have The Dalton Academy Warblers from Glee shaking in their boots. Darren Criss belting out ‘Teenage Dream’ walked so ‘Renaissance (Main Title Theme)’ could run.

Folks are chomping at the bloody bit at the chance to vote for The White Lotus theme song in the Hottest 100. I’d like to imagine a shitload of Aperol spritzes are being concocted to celebrate.

If you haven’t copped a squiz at The White Lotus Season Two finale which aired on Monday and you’re not afraid of a spoiler or two, you can find out what happened here.

Make sure you vote for The White Lotus theme song in the Hottest 100 first though. It’s what [REDACTED] would’ve wanted.