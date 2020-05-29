After being suspended indefinitely due to the coronavirus pandemic, Triple J has delightfully announced this morning that the beloved ‘Like A Version’ segment will be returning to the airwaves on Friday June 8, with a brand-spankin’ new original-and-a-cover one-two punch from an artist. A new one! Not another re-run!

Since the live studio went quiet back in March, the station has been filling the void by revisiting a whole bunch of covers from Versions past and while that’s been a beautiful trip down memory lane, it’s truly never as good as a fresh offering from the cover band gods.

Now the social distancing perspectives are shifting from “stay home” to “stay safe”, Triple J is opening the doors to the recording studios again to get our fave Friday morning sesh back up and running.

The first artist to come in and lay down an OG and a cover is local Sydney rapper ChillinIT, who’s been a bit of a hot fave on Triple J in recent months.

Not too sure what happened to the Kite String Tangle, who had his Like A Version session nixed and was meant to be the first cab off the rank when everything resumed, but we hope he gets his time in the studios real soon.

Lord know what ChillinIT is gonna cover, but he simply must wear that sweet leaf suit that he must still have stashed in the back of his cupboard.

This one. Wear it Mr Chill. You must.

To keep everyone safe during the Like A Version sessions, Triple J is keeping artists and crew to a minimum, which means that Chillinit prob won’t be able to bring his whole entourage and harem of women with him, but I’m sure he’ll be okay.

The return of Like A Version marks a sense of normalcy in the world while everything’s been flipped on its head for the first half of 2020, and judging by the absolute chaos that has been the first-ever ‘Requestival’, the station needs some kind of return to routine, lemme tell ya.