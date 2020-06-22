The Weeknd is the Spotify artist we listen to most when bumping uglies, according to a new study that examined a mountain of horny playlists from the app.

Lingerie brand Pour Moi allegedly studied 300,000 songs on Spotify that belonged to playlists exclusively dedicated to, or that insinuated, boning, in order to dig up the tracks and artists that made the most appearances when it came to getting frisky in the sheets. And, among a star-studded list, containing the likes of Rihanna, Beyoncé and Usher, the Starboy chanteur reigned supreme.

Without further ado, here’s the top 10 artists and tracks that we reportedly have on repeat while doing the deed.

Most listened to artists while doing the fucc:

The Weeknd Trey Songz Usher Drake Jeremih Rihanna Beyoncé Miguel Two Feet PARTYNEXTDOOR

Most listened to songs while doing the fucc:

All The Time – Jeremih Often – The Weeknd Earned It – The Weeknd Birthday Sex – Jeremih Neighbors Know My Name – Trey Songz Don’t – Bryson Tiller Wicked Games – The Weeknd Slow Motion – Trey Songz Pony – Ginuwine =The Hills – The Weeknd =Call Out My Name – The Weeknd

You can’t deny that The Weeknd has a plethora of venereal tracks, but damn, that’s a lot of his tunes in the top 10.

(Side note 1: I guess I understand the appeal of Ginuwine‘s “Pony”, but I don’t think I could take sex seriously if it was playing in the background. I’d probably just laugh, then feel very self-conscious and un-horny. Still, the study has spoken, and I salute the people out there who can listen to “Pony” without irony.)

(Side note 2: It’ll remain a mystery as to why The Veronica‘s “Untouched” – nor anything from Hilary Duff‘s Metamorphosis – didn’t make an appearance. A true travesty, in my humblest of opinions.)

Speaking of sexy songs, PEDESTRIAN.TV compiled its own perfect playlist to bone to (my favourite addition is Luke Byran‘s “Hunting’, Fishin’ And Lovin’ Every Day”, but that’s just me).

Here it is – may it bless you with bountiful eargasms. Godspeed, horny pals, godspeed.