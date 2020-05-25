Sometimes two musicians perform together. In this musical composition, it’s common for the musicians to perform in solos, alternating their deliveries, or to perform in unison. Harmonies are also things that can happen when two musicians perform together. Anyway, here’s USA Today attempting to explain how duets work in as many characters as possible. Without saying the word ‘duet’.

Over the weekend, the publication confirmed that Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande‘s “Rain On Me” was “an upbeat dance track where each singer takes a turn with a verse.”

“They also sing together on some of the choruses.”

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande teamed up for "Rain On Me," an upbeat dance track where each singer takes a turn with a verse. They also sing together on some of the choruses. https://t.co/eap8R2kl0p — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) May 23, 2020

Although it’s technically not wrong, many were quick to point out that the Tweet’s intent could have been achieved in a much more concise manner.

This is called … a duet https://t.co/Yl21Gkbcha — chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen) May 24, 2020

Here are some of the best responses to the tweet about two musicians performing together in a song.

This tweet was by USA Today and was written with two sentences. One sentence followed the other. There was also a link at the end. — Nik (@Thank_yyuh_next) May 24, 2020

what is this AI-generated headline lmfao pic.twitter.com/WtkzrjdpWM — Blue Ivy’s Au Pair (@MikeyTBH) May 24, 2020

This is… like you let a space alien explain popular music — STAY HOME (@PartyHkt) May 24, 2020

please hire a gay intern — mary beth (@marybethbarone) May 24, 2020

This last one is very important. This post simply would not have happened if a gay intern was in charge.

In all seriousness, though, I adore this social media person’s attempt to describe a duet in as many characters as possible. It’s very reminiscent of my uni days, when I had to fluff 200 words to reach that 1500 word count. Admirable stuff.

In other news, here’s The Weeknd and Doja Cat taking a turn with a verse, and Beyoncé and Megan Thee Stallion performing together on some of the choruses.