The 10 Most Popular Spotify Songs To Get Down & Rootin’ Tootin’ Dirty To

The music we listen to to accompany us as we keep active throughout the day often says a lot about who we are, and the music we listen to while getting down and dirty is no different. And now thanks to a survey by ZipHealth revealing the top artists, songs, and genres included on people’s Sex Playlists, we know that wayyyyyy too many people are listening to Kanye West while they bone — as well as other insights.

Spotify is highly regarded for being able to curate countless playlists designed to suit your mood, taste, and listening habits. Hell, it even generates an “Intimate Mix” for you already based on that exact data. Yet nothing beats the satisfaction of making a playlist yourself, whatever the mood you are trying to set.

And when it comes to setting THE mood, it’s even more important to have the right soundtrack. Some folks would probably include The Weeknd, or Nicki Minaj. And yes, some people probably include Taylor Swift.

It’s a fine craft that not everybody gets right — AKA that one guy from Reddit who got roasted to hell for that one song choice.

Which is why ZipHealth conducted a deep dive to find out what bangers are being banged to the most on people’s Spotify sex playlists, by analysing trends in over 11,250 songs, and surveying over 1,000 people on their listening/love-making habits.

As well as what songs are best for listening to, the study also revealed that the average length of a song on a sex playlist is 3 minutes and 37 seconds — which we hope is not indicative of any other durations.

The study found that 68% of people who listen to music during sex said it helps decrease anxiety around sex. Meanwhile, 63% say it significantly increases the duration of sex (noted).

But who are the most popular artists? Which sweet songs of desire and yearning are everyday people using to set the tone and rhythm while they perform the horizontal tango?

Top 10 Most Popular Artists On Sex Playlists:

The Weeknd Kanye West Deftones Drake Lana Del Rey Kendrick Lamar Tyler, the Creator Rihanna Taylor Swift Doja Cat

Not gonna lie, this list has me asking a few questions, like why is Kanye West so high up? Unless it has something to do with his announcement he’s starting a porn studio…

Additionally, who on earth is listening to Lana Del Rey while they get jiggy with it? Everyone knows that Lana is much better on vinyl.

Honourable absences include Hozier, Phoebe Bridgers, and Chappell Roan.

Top 10 Most Popular Songs On Sex Playlists:

“Super Freaky Girl” — Nicki Minaj “The Hills” — The Weeknd “Often” — The Weeknd “Call Out My Name” — The Weeknd “Closer” — Nine Inch Nails “Love Is A Bitch” — Two Feet “Earned It” — The Weeknd “Or Nah (Remix)” — Ty Dolla $ign “I Feel Like I’m Drowning” — Two Feet “Birthday Sex” — Jeremih

Though she may not have appeared on the list of most popular artists, queen Nicki Minaj did top the list for having the most popular song on user-generated sex playlists across Spotify. Massive win for the queen.

Honourable absences include: “I Just Had Sex” by The Lonely Island.

Top Eight Most Popular Genres On Sex Playlists:

Pop Hip-hop/rap R&B soul Indie rock Alternative EDM Heavy metal Classic rock

Fun fact: the research found that 37% of people who listen to EDM during sex have also had sex in public. I can’t say I know anything about correlation and causation, do with that information what you will.

Bonus fun fact: 61% of the people who listen to country music during sex claimed they rarely or never use protection.

Now that you know exactly what type of music is popular, go and build the most erotic, steamy, spicy playlist ever heard by human ears.

Meanwhile, I will continue looking for someone who will match my freak, and listen to Phoebe Bridgers.

