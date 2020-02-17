Not unlike the average reserves footy career, bongshed punk rats The Chats have been picked up off the emergency bench list and added to the Farmer & The Owl festival list as a late in for the 2020 festival.
After Fat White Family were a scratching from the lineup due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus) related travel restrictions, the annual Wollongong fezzy got The Chats on the blower to give ’em the good news. So expect a Chats inclusion on Farmer & The Owl to make the festival at least 60% more keen to knock the froth off a cold one and hoover down a parma after the show, and at least one (1) more fast-paced punk song about copping the Clap.
Luckily for south coast Chats fans, this festival is the last time the three goons from the Sunny Coast will play in Australia before fucking off over to America for Coachella Festival in April. After that, they’ll be headed out on a pretty lengthy US tour until May. They’ll be headed back out again to the UK and Europe in October, which leaves a very convenient gap, if you ask me.
But importantly, this means that not only do you get Mom Jeans, Sleaford Mods, Hot Chip, Bad//Dreems, and Alex Cameron on the same stage across a massive day, you also get to headbang your abrasive mullet off to The Chats at the festival as well.
You bloody beauty.
Check out who The Chats are joining at the festival below, and cop yourself a last-minute ticket over on Moshtix.
Farmer & The Owl Festival 2020
February 29
McCabe Park, Wollongong NSW
Hot Chip
Uncle Acid and The Deadbeats
Sleaford Mods
Weyes Blood
Bad//Dreems
Drab Majesty
Wiki
The Murlocs
Alex Cameron
Mom Jeans
Press Club
Jack Ladder
Cable Ties
Horror My Friend
The Buoys
The Chats
Miss June
Hand Habits
Body TypeRebel Yell
EGOISM
Shady Nasty
SPOD
100
The Lazy Eyes
Wash
Mini Skirt
Blistar
Hoon
R.M.F.C
Loose Fit
Babey