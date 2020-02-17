Not unlike the average reserves footy career, bongshed punk rats The Chats have been picked up off the emergency bench list and added to the Farmer & The Owl festival list as a late in for the 2020 festival.

After Fat White Family were a scratching from the lineup due to COVID-19 (Coronavirus) related travel restrictions, the annual Wollongong fezzy got The Chats on the blower to give ’em the good news. So expect a Chats inclusion on Farmer & The Owl to make the festival at least 60% more keen to knock the froth off a cold one and hoover down a parma after the show, and at least one (1) more fast-paced punk song about copping the Clap.

Luckily for south coast Chats fans, this festival is the last time the three goons from the Sunny Coast will play in Australia before fucking off over to America for Coachella Festival in April. After that, they’ll be headed out on a pretty lengthy US tour until May. They’ll be headed back out again to the UK and Europe in October, which leaves a very convenient gap, if you ask me.

But importantly, this means that not only do you get Mom Jeans, Sleaford Mods, Hot Chip, Bad//Dreems, and Alex Cameron on the same stage across a massive day, you also get to headbang your abrasive mullet off to The Chats at the festival as well.

You bloody beauty.

Check out who The Chats are joining at the festival below, and cop yourself a last-minute ticket over on Moshtix.

Farmer & The Owl Festival 2020

February 29

McCabe Park, Wollongong NSW

Hot Chip

Uncle Acid and The Deadbeats

Sleaford Mods

Weyes Blood

Bad//Dreems

Drab Majesty

Wiki

The Murlocs

Alex Cameron

Mom Jeans

Press Club

Jack Ladder

Cable Ties

Horror My Friend

The Buoys

The Chats

Miss June

Hand Habits

Body TypeRebel Yell

EGOISM

Shady Nasty

SPOD

100

The Lazy Eyes

Wash

Mini Skirt

Blistar

Hoon

R.M.F.C

Loose Fit

Babey