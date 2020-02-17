The nation’s most accessible festival is back, as Dylan Alcott‘s Ability Fest announces a stellar 2020 lineup featuring the likes of The Preatures, What So Not, Set Mo and Safia.
The festival will return to Melbourne’s Coburg Velodrome on Saturday, April 4th. In light of the devastation left by the bushfires this year, Alcott announced that the proceeds from this year’s festival will have a particular focus in mind, “with 100% of the proceeds going towards helping young Australians with disabilities achieve their dreams, but also this year specifically to help people with disability affected by the bushfires.”
Check out the full Ability Fest lineup below, and get psyched for a day filled with world-class acts and – most importantly – tunes accessible to all.
Boo Seeka
Crooked Colours
Dena Amy
Funkmaster Vinnie
Generik
Horrorshow
I Know Leopard
Jaw Breakers
KLP
Liz Martin
Lozi
Mady Mooda
Market Memories
Polish Club
SAFIA
Set Mo
Seth Sentry
Steve Bleas
The Preatures
What So Not
Presale tickets go on sale Tuesday, February 25th, 6:00 PM (AEDT), and you can register for early access to discounted tickets right here. For more info, head on over to Ability Fest's official website and Facebook group.