The nation’s most accessible festival is back, as Dylan Alcott‘s Ability Fest announces a stellar 2020 lineup featuring the likes of The Preatures, What So Not, Set Mo and Safia.

The festival will return to Melbourne’s Coburg Velodrome on Saturday, April 4th. In light of the devastation left by the bushfires this year, Alcott announced that the proceeds from this year’s festival will have a particular focus in mind, “with 100% of the proceeds going towards helping young Australians with disabilities achieve their dreams, but also this year specifically to help people with disability affected by the bushfires.”

READ MORE Tennis Legend Dylan Alcott Gets Immortalised In Huge Mural, Which Is What He Fkn Deserves

Check out the full Ability Fest lineup below, and get psyched for a day filled with world-class acts and – most importantly – tunes accessible to all.

Boo Seeka

Crooked Colours

Dena Amy

Funkmaster Vinnie

Generik

Horrorshow

I Know Leopard

Jaw Breakers

KLP

Liz Martin

Lozi

Mady Mooda

Market Memories

Polish Club

SAFIA

Set Mo

Seth Sentry

Steve Bleas

The Preatures

What So Not

Well, what are you waiting for? Alert all the group chats PRONTO. Presale tickets go on sale Tuesday, February 25th, 6:00 PM (AEDT), and you can register for early access to discounted tickets right here. For more info, head on over to Ability Fest’s official website and Facebook group.