The biggest party that hits Sydney’s Hordern Pavilion and surrounds every March is reaching the boiling point with the announcement that Sam Smith is set to join Kesha and Dua Lipa to keep the Mardi Gras party going on well late into the night.

They’ll be kicking on after hitting Sydney’s most fabulous night on Saturday, February 29, where the length of Oxford St is lined with hundreds of thousands of patrons, enough feather boas to start a small bird army and about the same amount of exposed nipples you’d get there on a Saturday night.

Sam’s been pinned as the parade’s Special Guest, so who knows if that means they’ll be on a float à la Conchita Wurst just about every year now, or they’ll just get a prime viewing pozzie up on Taylor Square.

They announced it on their Instagram this morning, noting that Australia has meant so much to them as a queer person, and that performing at Mardi Gras is definitely going to be a career highlight. Ugh, my heart.

Sam Smith’s performance at the 2020 Mardi Gras comes off the back of a solid 2019, while they only released two songs (!!!) they were both pretty bloody huge, considering ‘How Do You Sleep’ is sitting on a tidy 1 billion streams, and their collab with Normani on’Dancing With A Stranger’ hit number 1 in Australia, the US and the UK. Not a quiet 2019 by any stretch and Mardi Gras is a big way to set the bar for 2020.

Fingers crossed Sam brings out their incredible dancers for the performance because we deserve to see that routine in person. It’s the absolute least they could do, tbh.

A very limited amount of final release tickets are on sale for the Mardi Gras Party right now, so cop yours over on the website ASAP before it’s too late.

And I guess if you miss out, at least Oxford Street will keep the party kicking now the lockouts are finito.