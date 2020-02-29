Thanks for signing up!

Last night, Sydney came alive as thousands took to the streets to celebrate the Mardi Gras parade. Drag queens, life guards, firefighters, rugby players and proud “dykes on bikes” rubbed shoulders with international pop stars as the parade made its way down Oxford Street, leaving glitter in its wake.

This year marked the 42nd anniversary of the parade, which started in 1978 in commemoration of the Stonewall riots in the US.

This year’s event featured 191 floats, with a focus on themes ranging from climate change to trans rights to The Golden Girls.

Pop sensation Dua Lipa took time to pose with some life guards, and served some truly iconic looks for the event.

She headlined the Mardi Gras after party, along with Sam Smith, Brazilian drag star Pabllo Vittar and KESHA.

Smith also rocked up for the parade, to the strains of the song ‘Tonight’, labeling the event “gay Christmas” in an earlier Instagram story.

Everyone was feeling the love.

An estimated 12,000 people took part in this year’s event, which drew crowds from around Australia and the world, and saw floats march down Liverpool, Oxford and Flinders Streets.

RuPaul’s Drag Race star Courtney Act was, um, caught in the act. You get it. Mardi Gras humour!

Organisers said: “We’re feeling the love!! What an incredible night. Thank you to all the amazing people who created floats, and all our fantastic volunteers! We ???? you all so very much! HAPPY MARDI GRAS!”