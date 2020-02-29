Sydney metalcore band Polaris have taken to Twitter to call out homophobic behaviour following their show at Sydney’s Enmore Theatre last night.

The band, who are currently touring the country on their sold-out The Death Of Me tour, took to Twitter to condemn the behaviour.

“This is abhorrent,” the four-part Twitter thread began.

This is abhorrent. To anyone who behaves like this: Do not come to our shows. Do not wear our merch. You are not welcome where we play and we don’t want you in our community. If you can’t treat people who are different to yourself with love and respect – (1/) https://t.co/TzzHJiDVLU — P O L A R I S (@PolarisAus) February 28, 2020

The statement comes after local musician Brendan Maclean asserted that a handful of fans wearing Polaris merch “spat on” a number of drag queens celebrate Mardi Gras at a nearby bar.

@PolarisAus your fans at Sydney Enmore walked to the bar next door and spat on the drag queens and called them “disgusting creatures” – not your fault but thought you outta know. So upsetting, a lot of really shaken young queer people. — Brendan Maclean (@macleanbrendan) February 28, 2020

Within an hour of Maclean’s tweet being posted, the band released a statement urging these “fans” not to go to their shows or wear their merch because they “are not welcome where [they] play.”

Polaris used the ordeal to urge fans to be respectful and inclusive of everyone, asserting they’ve got “nothing but love for the queer community.”

“Wear your colours, wear your glitter and don’t let anyone take this weekend from you. Wishing you all a safe and happy mardi gras,” they concluded the thread.

Brendan promptly replied, thanking the band for taking immediate and appropriate action.

Also got my sister tickets to the show for her birthday and she loved it and was up the front and all that. Except she did say the audience kept sitting and “rowing” and I’ve asked her not to explain any further. It shall remain a mystery. Polaris? An ally! — Brendan Maclean (@macleanbrendan) February 29, 2020

Even in the midst of a fully sold-out Australian tour off the back of their latest album release, the band managed to not only handle the situation, but use it as an opportunity to educate the rest of their fanbase (and the wider music community) on the importance of inclusivity and respect.

Polaris are the LGBTQI+ allies we need in 2020. All hail the kings of music.