Loosen up your buttons, Aussie Pussycat Dolls fans, ‘coz your girls are back with a brand new single AND will be touring Oz in April.

The recently reunited girlband just dropped their comeback single, ‘React’, and it’s as fun and poppy as you’d want it to be.

Have a listen below:

To celebrate the release of the surefire club hit, the gang will travel to Australia next month for a promo trip before embarking on a national tour in April, playing Brisbane, Perth, Adelaide, Sydney & Melbourne as the headliners for the hottest pop throwback concert of the year, So Pop.

If you’re a sucker for the noughties, you’re gonna wanna nab tickets ASAP ‘coz ’00s pop royalty Steps, Jesse McCartney, Smash Mouth, Sophie Ellis-Bextor and many others will share the stage for a sick night of choons.

Welcome back, dolls!