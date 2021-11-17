Get ready to get seriously gooey, because certified faves Glass Animals are returning to Australia next year. It’s been a hot minute since the UK four piece came down under, and now that the borders are creaking back open again, the time is ripe. Seriously RIP to our wallets over the next while because it really feels like everyone is making tracks to come play huge shows in Australia.

After smashing out some massive, sold-out shows in the US and their beloved UK, Glass Animals are set to bring their shimmering world tour to us. It’s a big party to celebrate their third album, Dreamland, which dropped last year and they haven’t even had the chance to play it live down here yet.

Importantly to us Aussies specifically, that album includes their smash hit ‘Heat Waves’, which we all lost our minds over and voted in at #1 in the 2020 Hottest 100 earlier this year. Feels almost surreal that their big win was literally 10 months ago, doesn’t it?

The band’s quick lap around Australia is also set to be their biggest shows here for them to date, and they’re set to kick things off at HBF Stadium in Perth on July 14, before hitting big stages in Sydney and Melbourne. Get yourself ready for some late nights in the middle of June July, ‘cos I reckon these shows are going to be a serious boogie and a half.

Once again I’m very curious about these dates from a band that’s had a truly mammoth 2021 in the Australian charts, considering they all very conveniently happen around the time of a certain large-scale festival event that they would be perfect for. Much to ponder, how very curious indeed.

Whatever the go is there, these three dates are very much real and happening. Tickets for all of these big, sweaty, wiggly shows go on sale from 2pm AEDT on Tuesday, November 23. There’s a sneaky presale happening from November 22 as well, which you can sign up for right now.

Glass Animals Dreamland Australia Tour 2022

Thursday 14 July

HBF Stadium, Perth

Saturday 16 July

Hordern Pavilion, Sydney

Tuesday 19 July

John Cain Arena, Melbourne