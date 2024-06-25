Glass Animals Are Touring Australia This Year So Start The Ticket Convo In The Group Chat ASAP

PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with Live Nation to get you pumped for Glass Animals’ upcoming tour.

British indie pop legends, Glass Animals, have announced an Australian tour this spring and please, take our money.

The band was last here in 2022 for their Dreamland tour. Now, they’re coming back down under for Tour Of Earth and to perform tracks from their upcoming album, I Love You So F***ing Much. The album is set to be released on July 19th but it’s sure to be another banger, especially off the back of the band’s Grammy win.

Glass Animals will be kicking their Aussie tour off on the 20th of November at Melbourne’s Sidney Myer Music Bowl, before heading north to Brisbane’s Riverstage on the 22nd, and finally, the Sydney Opera House Forecourt on the 26th.

As we freeze through winter, just imagine vibing to Glass Animals at one of the above outdoor venues in late spring. Sometimes all I think about is you…

If you’re ready to nab a ticket, set your alarms for Tuesday the 2nd of July at 9am. This is when the Mastercard and Vodafone Presales begin.

Live Nation, ticket agents and venue tickets will drop on Thursday the 4th of July at 10am. Finally, the general public tix will go live on Friday the 5th of July at 10am.

This gives you multiple chances to nab tickets to see Glass Animals live in action. Considering their smash hit Heat Waves (seriously, it has over 3 billion streams on Spotify) won Triple J’s 2020 Hottest 100, the band are practically honorary Aussies.

Frontman Dave Bayley feels the same. Here are his thoughts on coming back down under.

“Australia. We love you so f***ing much. When we first came to tour over there, we only had like four songs. So we played them twice. And you forgave us. And then you gave us our first ever hottest 100 success with Gooey,” said Dave.



“And then you embraced Heat Waves so hard I tattooed the shape of Australia on my arse cheek. It is my only tattoo. I forget it’s there sometimes and it startles me when I get out of my bubble bath. But it makes me v happy. And I feel the same announcing this new Australian tour. The same happiness I feel when looking at my arse in the mirror. See you soon.”

Will they sing in Simlish as well? Time shall tell.

Register for tickets here.

Glass Animals Australian Tour November 2024

Wednesday, 20th November — Melbourne, Sidney Myer Music Bowl

Friday, 22nd November — Brisbane, Riverstage

Tuesday, 26th November — Sydney, Sydney Opera House Forecourt