Flume has released his remix of Eiffel 65 classic Blue, nearly two months after first revealing his first foray into that Smurf lifestyle.

Taking to YouTube Friday morning, the Australian producer and world-renowned foodie said he “slapped together this bad boi 4 ur listening pleasure.

“LONG LIVE EIFFEL 65.”

It’s not like Blue was really going anywhere, but the remix will ensure the 1998 hit sticks around a bit longer.

The track is chock full of the Grammy winner‘s viscous bass lines and staccato synth shards; more importantly, you can replace the words with “If I don’t eat ass I’ll die.”

God knows what’s coming next.

Clock the Blue remix below, and remember this moment when it’s time to vote for the 2020 Triple J Hottest 100: