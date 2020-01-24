Because if there’s one thing better than a long weekend, it’s a long week, Fatboy Slim has just announced a very special return to Melbourne’s spiritual home of no sun and astonishing thirst, Revolver Upstairs.

The iconic dance venue and the one true epicentre of pingers is set to play host to the legendary producer this coming Tuesday night in a very special one-off DJ set.

The gig is a special bushfire benefit show, with all proceeds raised from the gig going to the Australian Red Cross and Wildlife Victoria.

The legendary DJ is already in Australia, with a long-awaited tour kicking off tonight at the Sidney Myer Music Bowl in Melbourne’s Botanical Gardens, meaning this show at Revs is quite easily the smallest venue you’ll probably ever get to see him in.

Fatboy Slim will be performing a 2-hour DJ set on the night, and is set to be supported by Revolver regulars Jmcee, Luke McD, Sunshine, Market Memories, and The Journey.

The show goes down this coming Tuesday, January 28th. First release tickets are on sale now at $30 a pop, which is entirely decent if you ask us. Second release tickets will be made available on the door on the night and will last until sold out.

You can cop all the advance ticketing info via the show’s EventBrite page here.

I mean honestly, there’s really no better reason to knock off work on a Tuesday, head along to a casual gig, and emerge bleary-eyed from the venue sometime on Friday. It’s for a really, really good cause after all.