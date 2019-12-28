You guys, I come bearing gifts – not me personally but close enough – because thanks to our mates at the Sydney Opera House, we’re giving away a double pass to see Lizzo (!), Solange (!!), and Ella Mai (!!!) next month.

Friendly and not at all depressing reminder: Lizzo and Ella Mai are already sold out so this might be your lucky last chance, while Solange’s Witness! shows (Jan 27, 28, 30, 31) are her only Australian shows of 2020 and are selling fast. Lizzo is slated to perform at the Opera House on January 6, Ella Mai on January 7, and Solange on January 28.

For your chance at this dream prize-pack, tell us in 25 words or less who you want to see the most – Lizzo, Solange, or Ella Mai – and why? That’s it, that’s all you have to do!

The prize-pack also includes 3 x $100 Opera House food and drink vouchers and three nights’ stay at the QT hotel in Sydney’s CBD for each night of the three shows. Like c’mon now, this is the dream and exactly how one of you (and a mate) should kick off 2020. You could have the worst day next year and still be like, “Oh well, still got to see Lizzo, Ella Mai, and Solange so it’s not all bad.”

The entire thing is valued at over $2,000, if you were curious about the details / want even more bragging rights.

But hey, I get that a lot of people are probably going to enter this competition thus shitting all over your chances. So there are still tickets available online for Solange’s January shows, which is a guaranteed good time. Just saying. You can grab your tickets right HERE.

May the odds ever be in your favour, my dudes.