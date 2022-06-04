Everyone Shut The Fk Up & Watch This Church Choir Sing Louis Theroux’s ‘Jiggle Jiggle’ Rap

A church choir from England has somehow delivered the all-time best remix of documentary daddy (don’t @ me, you know it’s true) Louis Theroux‘s rap ‘My Money Don’t Jiggle Jiggle, It Folds’.

The St John’s Voices is a mixed-voice choir from Cambridge and I am their new number one fan after this TikTok.

Since being uploaded early on Saturday morning, the TikTok has received over 720,000 views and over 108,000 likes. Not bad, not bad at all.

READ MORE Louis Theroux Cut Footage From His New Polyamory Doco For Being Too Cooked

I’m presuming at least one of those is the man himself, Louis Theroux.

The video was captioned: ““we finished the psalter a little early this year, so we had to branch out…non tinnit pecunia mea”.

The Latin part of the caption loosely translates to “…my money doesn’t ring/jiggle”.

Who says Latin is a dead language? Certainly not the St John’s Voices choir.

I’m not usually a big fan of church choir choons but these absolute artists have just won me the fuck over.

Here I was listening to top 40 bullshit when I could’ve been listening to some REAL music. My life has been a complete lie up until this point.

As you might expect, the comments section of the video is an absolute goldmine. I guess music truly is a force to bring people from all walks of life together for one, massive banger.

“Imagine people in 10,000 years hearing this and trying to interpret the words with absolutely no context,” wrote one new fan.

“Yes like the Gospel says ‘thou money must not jiggle jiggle, it must foldeth’,” chimed in another before a final one wrote “want this at my funeral tbh”. Same, dude. Same.

I love the idea that Louis Theroux, arguably one of the best documentary makers of our time; will be known by this generation for his viral rap. — Yin Mendoza (@yuyinja) May 31, 2022

If anyone knows anyone who knows someone who has Louis Theroux’s email address, please forward this TikTok to him.

It’s imperative to the fate of humanity that he hears this work of art.