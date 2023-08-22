Fetch Me My Leather Assless Chaps ‘Cos Christina Aguilera Is Playing A One-Off Show In Melbourne

Christina Aguilera — Queen of soulful ballads, Burlesque and all things “Dirrty” — is coming to Australia, but of course, it’s only for one night.

Finally, after 15 long years, the American singer is coming Down Under, but unfortunately, she’ll only be singing her sweet little heart out for one night in Melbourne. Regardless, I’m still getting rowdy for this 2000s icon.

According to The Age, the American diva will only be performing at an open-air concert at Flemington Racecourse on November 25. The show is presented by the Untitled Group alongside the Victorian government’s Always Live program.

The publication also reported that her performance will be a “journey through her greatest hits”, and hopefully, that includes “Candyman”.

Always Live is a Victoria-wide event that is aimed to celebrate “contemporary live music” and “is set to create memorable music moments”.

The 2023 program will feature more than 60 events over a span of 17 days which will include a variety of stadium shows, exclusive gigs and intimate performances from more than 165 artists.

“Always Live is about live contemporary music in all its forms: from the industry and musicians to the community and fans who support it, all with the energy and atmosphere Victoria’s live contemporary music scene is known and loved for,” the official website reads.

Alongside Christina’s remarkable return to Australia, folks can expect to see artists like Eric Prydz, Midnight Oil frontman Peter Garrett and his band The Alter Egos, Cosmic Psychos and more.

The exciting event will also be bringing “inclusive outdoor music festival” Summer Camp, which will be headlined by Jessie Ware and DJ Trixie Mattel.

If you’re yearning for some local acts, Always Live will also include Music In The Park — an all-day festival that will feature a bunch of awesome Aussie musos like The Cat Empire, The Veronicas, The Pierce Brothers, Budjerah, KAIIT and more. The event, which is looking very groovy, was curated by “Dance Monkey” singer Tones and I.

“Always Live’s 2023 program offers something for everyone – it’s set to fill venues across Victoria, attract visitors and boost business while celebrating our state’s outstanding music and events industry,” Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews said.

If you’re itching to see Christina or if the other events are tickling your pickle, you can head here for more info.

But if you’re only here for the 2000s pop icon, pre-sale for Christina will begin on Tuesday, August 29 at 12pm AEST. The general sale will open up Wednesday, August 30, at 12pm AEST. Pre-sale sign-ups are available here.

Image Source: Getty Images / L. Cohen