Did anyone order a party for one? Because it’s here — Carly Rae Jepsen has just announced a string of shows in Australia while she’s in town for Golden Plains Festival next year. She’s coming back for you, baby! She’s coming back for you!!!

Brisbane, Sydney and Melbourne will host the Canadian pop sensation in March next year for an Australian leg of her So Nice tour. It’s her first return down under since December 2019, so it feels right to have her back to bookend the Big Shut-In years.

Carly Rae Jepsen is kicking things off at the Enmore Theatre on March 7, before heading up to The Tivoli on March 9. She’ll then whip down to the Forum for a show on the 13th following an appearance out at the iconic festival in the Supernatural Amphitheatre.

I can barely express just how excited I am to see CRJ in the ‘Sup next year. It’s going to be pure magic. The ballot for Golden Plains has now closed but fingers crossed you know someone who was drawn — otherwise online sales will be up on the festival website on November 2 at 11am AEDT.

She’s just dropped The Loneliest Time — her sixth studio album — so you can bet these shows are going to be filled with summery bops for us all to get gloriously sweaty to on the dancefloor.

The new album has Jepsen firmly entering her shimmery disco era and I for one am all for it. Give me glistening, sparkly bangers that’ll have me cutting shapes as soon as the set kicks in.

Tickets for Cary Rae Jepsen’s Australian tour will be on sale from 11am local time on Monday October 31. A sneaky presale happening on Thursday October 27 through the Frontier Touring website, too. Tickets start at $99 so rally the group chat and get ready to feel literally all of your autumnal e*mo*tions at the gig.

Carly Rae Jepsen Australian Tour 2023

Tuesday 7 March

Enmore Theatre

Sydney, NSW

ALL AGES

TICKETS

Thursday 9 March

The Tivoli

Brisbane, Qld

18+

TICKETS

Monday 13 March

Forum

Melbourne, Vic

18+

TICKETS