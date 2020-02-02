2004 was a simpler time. We spent most of our time watching The Simple Life on TV, climate change hadn’t totally fucked our lives up and 50 Cent lost the ‘Best New Artist’ Grammy to Evanescence.

It’s been 16 years since that fateful day that Evanescence won the Grammy for Best New Artist, but the wound is still as fresh for 50 Cent as it was back in 2004. And he’s not afraid to let people know.

Since he was nominated for best new artist, 50 has had a fruitful career, and even received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame this week. In true 50 Cent fashion, he was as petty as ever in his acceptance speech and used it as an excuse to throw some serious shade at Evanescence.

His speech was filled with the usual stuff you’d expect, he reminisced on some of the fondest memories of his extensive music career, joked around and he was even joined by fellow musicians Dr. Dre and Eminem.

Eminem, who was an early mentor for 50 Cent honoured him with a heartwarming speech.

“Of all the things I don’t remember about 2002, I have a very clear memory of the first time I met 50. One of the first things I noticed about 50 was his presence because it just kind of felt like, he’s gonna be a star… It just seemed like he was the whole package,” he said.

In discussing his long running career, Fiddy (real name Curtis Jackson) couldn’t help but mention that time his debut album Get Rich or Die Tryin’ was completely snubbed of a Best New Artist award at the Grammys. Back in 2004, he was up against Heather Headley, Sean Paul, Fountains of Wayne and of course Evanescence.

“You got the largest debut hip-hop album [but] you don’t got no Best New Artist trophy. The Best New Artist, they gave that shit to Evanescence.” he said.

But he didn’t stop there, he took another swipe at Evanescence, asking where they are now.

“Can you find fucking Evanescence? I ain’t seen Evanescence since that night, since that night they gave them the trophy.”

Honestly, I couldn’t tell you what Evanescence are doing right now, but I also couldn’t name anything Fiddy has done recently in music either. It turns out the Best New Artists of 2004 aren’t particularly relevant in 2020, except our lord and saviour Shon Pol, who is still a king.

50 Cent’s last album Animal Ambition was released back in 2014. Since then, he’s solidified a position in the television industry thanks to his work in the hit show Power (available on Stan) and his upcoming legal show For Life, which debuts in the US later this month before hopefully getting an Australian release date soon after.