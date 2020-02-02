A 30-year-old single man from Sheffield has gone viral after hiring out a billboard in a very public bid to find that special someone.

Mark Rofe felt fed up with the dating game, particularly as most of his mates were settling down and starting families of their own. “Like any good idea it started off in the pub,” he tells the BBC. “I was talking to my mate saying how I was struggling on all these dating apps and I joked that I should put my face on a big billboard.”

Desperate times call for unorthodox measures, so Mark went ahead with gag.

I’m at the billboard. Regret not getting my haircut first. pic.twitter.com/kh35aL6m3x — Mark Rofe ???? (@iamrofe) February 1, 2020

The billboard, which cost roughly $830AUD for two weeks, includes the slogan “this could be the sign you’ve been waiting for” and ultimately encourages viewers to head over to DatingMark.co.uk. Here, you can learn a lot more about our bachelor. Like, eye colour (#4e4f5f), number of girls kissed (over 3) and the length of his index finger (6.82cm). You know, the important shit.

According to his website, 768 (!!!) people have submitted applications, so far. “Unfortunately half are men but I’m still very flattered,” he tells the BBC. We stan a humble king.

Mark took to Twitter to thank everyone for the huge response in such a short amount of time. “I have been inunDATEd with messages, from people all around the world,” he wrote. “I am trying my best to get back to every single one of you. Thank you so much!”

I have been inunDATEd with messages, from people all around the world. Messages of support, people wishing me luck, saying it made them laugh/smile, and even people wanting to go on a date with me! I am trying my best to get back to every single one of you. Thank you so much! — Mark Rofe ???? (@iamrofe) February 1, 2020

I hereby declare Mark the king of shooting your shot. Real 2020 vibes right here. Brava.