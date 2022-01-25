I like to think of Valentine’s Day as the prime opportunity to buy presents for yourself without feeling guilty for spending the money. Not that it’s anyone else’s business what you do with your cash, but if someone questions your motives, just pull the old, ‘Poor little me is just feeling sorry for my poor little single self and I needed a Valentine’s Day gift as a treat’, and that usually shuts them up.

In reality, I just want to buy things. Valentine’s Day is not the time to feel sad that you don’t have to worry about waking someone else up when you want to watch TikToks in bed until 3 am. It truly is bliss.

Here are a few little Valentine’s Day gifts you can buy yourself with the money you’re not spending on date nights.

Valentine’s Day gifts for her

In my opinion, there’s no greater gift you gave yourself than a damn good orgasm. Cue: the Vush Rose 2 bullet vibrator. It can easily and discreetly be brought into the bedroom for couples or solo play and is perfect for those who enjoy a clitoral orgasm. Plus, right now, our mates over at Vush are offering an exclusive 40% off the Rose 2 using the code — ROSESAREPINK.

You can buy the Vush Rose 2 ($120) from Vush here.

Maybe this is just me adding another pair of earrings to my wish list, but these mini twin hoops give the illusion of double piercings without the pain — and I’m obsessed with them.

You can buy the Mejuri Twin Hoops ($335) from Mejuri here.

Treat yourself to some fresh, buttery soft sheets this Valentine’s Day. The Sheet Society’s range of Eve Linen are made from 100% certified French flax linen, making them both sustainable and breathable.

You can buy the Sheet Society Even Linen Quilt Cover Set (from $280) from The Iconic here.

Obsessed with skincare? We’ve got the perfect ‘to me, from me’ gift this Valentine’s Day. The Lonvitalite Platinum Contour Roller aids with sculpting and contouring facial muscles, as well as providing a relaxing at-home treatment for your face.

You can buy the Lonvitalite Platinum Contour Roller ($129) from Adore Beauty here.

If you’re yet to get yourself a little bucket hat, now is the time, my friends. The one from Billabong is begging to be worn on a hot, sunny beach while you eat ice cream from a Mr Whippy van.

You can buy the Billabong Hot Tropics Hat ($29.99) from The Iconic here.

This choker style string of pearls from Saint Valentine is as close to a Valentine as we need.

You can buy the Saint Valentine Essie Pearl Necklace – Gold ($170) from Saint Valentine here.

Valentine’s Day gifts for him

Freshen up your summer wardrobe with a little gift to yourself this Valentine’s Day. This zesty shirt from Neuw draws inspiration from vintage cuts and lived-in nostalgia.

You can buy the Neuw Teodoruk Art Shirt 2 ($99.95) from The Iconic here.

Set yourself up with some sweet, sweet sounds this V-Day with the Crosley Cruiser Turntable. You can choose between playing classic vinyl or using Bluetooth to connect to your favourite playlist.

You can buy the Crosley Cruiser – Bluetooth Portable Turntable ($169.95) from Surf Stitch here.

Need an excuse to buy yourself a new video game? Valentine’s day might as well be one!

You can buy the Pokémon Legends Arceus game for Nintendo Switch ($68) from Amazon here.

If you’ve been eyeing off a pair of noise-cancelling headphones, the Sony XM3 Wireless Headphones are worth investing in. They come with a range of capabilities, including 30-hours of listening time, quick charge battery, crisp sound, foldable design, voice control capabilities, and more.

You can buy the Sony XM3 Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones (was $369, now $259) from Amazon here.

Fuck it, if you haven’t brought yourself an air fryer yet, you might as well use Valentine’s Day as an excuse to get those crispy potatoes.

You can buy the Philips Airfryer (was $199, now $129) from Amazon here.