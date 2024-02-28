Sarah Ellen & In The Roundhouse’s New Collab Will Bring Euro Summer Into Your Dining Room

Internet sensation, model and artist Sarah Ellen has partnered up with Aussie homeware brand In The Roundhouse for a super unique puffy plate collection, and I swear to Beyoncé, the collection is a must if you want to carry summer vibes in your humble abode throughout the year.

If you froth adorable dinnerwear that brings that extra je ne sais quoi to the dining room, look no further than this limited edition collection from In The Roundhouse and Sarah Ellen.

Each plate has a different vibrant design and the edges are super puffy — which, in my case, I’ve never seen before! It’s kinda like eating on a chic cloud. The In The Round House X Sarah Ellen collab comes in a total of four designs, and for that extra zhuzh, the plates are numbered from one to 250 to “highlight the exclusivity of the collection”.

What I find most charming about the plates is that each design is by Ellen herself and was created with the themes of connectivity that are conveyed through the unity of friends and family during a good feed.

Reflecting on the inspo behind the exclusive series, the artist echoed that same theme of connectivity to PEDESTRIAN.TV, revealing it was “the joy of bringing people together” that drove her creativity during this collaboration.

“These plates are not just about aesthetics but also serve as a tangible expression of the love for connecting people around the table, making them a perfect addition to any host or hostess’s collection, fostering a sense of togetherness and shared experiences,” Ellen said.

In The Roundhouse co-founder Alyce Tran mentioned that her personal relationship with Sarah Ellen is what sparked the puffy plate (literally puffy) collab.

“I’ve known Sarah for a number of years and loved seeing her exhibition last year and thought it would be so amazing to be able to give admirers of her work a piece of her art at a relatively accessible price point,” Tran said.

For folks who aren’t familiar with Tran’s story and her journey with In The Round House, you might know her for another popular brand, The Daily Edited. A personalised leather and lifestyle accessory store where folks can purchase stuff like wallets and bag tags with a special monogram. Before that, Tran had a legal career, so pivoting from that to fashion is so fkn impressive!

READ MORE Sydney Chicken Icon El Jannah Is Opening New Digs In North Sydney & Gimme That Garlicky Nectar

When asked about how Tran made these steps, she revealed that she has four big words that she lives by: “Just go for it.”

“I listen to people labour over ideas all of the time and I always say if you have a concept get it out there into the world and get feedback, if it is great it will just go and if it doesn’t you can pivot,” she told PEDESTRIAN.TV.

And if Sarah Ellen’s name rings a bell for you, you might know her from that ICONIC Cadbury eyebrow video she bloody slayed. You might also know her for her amazing artwork and contributions to the fashion world as a tastemaker and model.

I remember, back in the day, Sarah Ellen was that girl on the Aussie side of Tumblr.

Circling back to the ~ adorable plates ~ and the feelings of connectivity that are elevated through meals, Ellen revealed who she would like to share din dins with.

“If I could choose anyone dead or alive and aside from my loved ones, I would choose Andy Warhol, Diana Vreeland, Oprah Winfrey and Rihanna,” she told PTV.

Look, with that lineup of guests alongside her loved ones, these plates would be the additions to the table during a hearty feast.

If you’re hoping to get your paws on this exclusive collection, it is now available for pre-order on the In The Roundhouse website. The set, which comes with all four designs by Sarah Ellen, will set you back $120.