We've partnered with Libra to pop the hood on female pleasure.

When it comes to what kind of porn we like, it’s not something that’s often discussed. In fact, according to a study by Libra, 37% of women feel shame masturbating and 44% feel shame when watching porn. Crazy, right? For the record, there’s no right or wrong way to get your kicks so there should be no shame in the self-pleasure game.

If you’re pretty nosy when it comes to other people’s private life (which let’s be real, we all are) then you’ll want to buckle up for this one. Folks – we’re giving you an all access pass to the girls room and sharing our innermost fantasies. Yep, if you’ve ever wanted to know what kind of porn women are really watching, we’ve got the scoop.

We brazenly asked 12 women what kind of porn really tickles their pickle. As you can imagine, people play pretty fast and loose when it comes to getting their rocks off so the answers are varied af – but boy are they interesting.

READ MORE I Looked Up Foot Fetish Porn For A Lol But Now It’s The Only Thing That Gets Me Off

“I like watching girl on girl because I don’t like seeing men objectifying women. I really feel like all porn is created for men.” – Blair*

“I’m a queer woman who really enjoys watching hetero porn. I felt that a lot of lesbian porn is still made with men in mind and it doesn’t feel realstic at all (at least nothing like the sex I have anyway). I’ll just tune out the penis in the video and focus on the woman like her facial expressions and orgasms. I thought this was weird for a long time but once I stopped worrying about ‘what I was supposed to like’ and focused on what I actually like, I started enjoying porn a lot more.” – Chaya*.

“I’m really into orgy stuff right now, like two guys and two girls or two girls and one guy. There’s so much to look at when there’s more people in the mix and I find it a lot more stimulating.” – Frankie*.

“I feel like most people have a genre of porn they’re really into but I couldn’t care less. I’ve gotten off to almost everything – straight, lesbian, gay, anal, threesomes, you name it. If I’m feeling horny I’ll just hit up Pornhub and see what tickles my fancy on that day. There’s really no rhyme or reason and I don’t overthink it. Whatever feels good in the moment!” – Corinne*.

“Even when I first started watching porn I’ve always been averse to male porn stars especially from the James Deen era – they seem so aggressive, fake and off putting. I prefer female featuring or female lens videos and am a huge fan of Ersties right now.” – Millie*.

“Unless I’m a few drinks deep, talking sex or porn or anything raunchy will send me flaming red. So it is definitely something I keep close to my heart (or should I say coochie). If I wake up and decide I wanna get off I will usually search for something coupley – I like it when it’s just a hot couple doing their thing and they look like they’re in love? Does that have a genre? I guess you could say when you can see some sort of chemistry, it’s sexy. And then old faithful is some girl on girl, lol bi-curious? Maybe – something about another chick gets me going.” – Claudia*.

“I’m straight as hell but I cannot get enough of lesbian porn, it’s almost exclusively what I watch. I hate the kind of straight porn that shows a woman getting pummelled by some sweaty, hairy dude – that does absolutely nothing for me. I’d much rather watch a woman get off in a much slower, sensual way that actually feels realistic. For me, it has to feel real or I struggle to enjoy myself while watching it.” – Ava*.

“When I first started watching porn I exclusively watched the really staged/overdone videos with full-blown porn stars. As I got older though I felt like it really started to impact the way I was having sex (I felt this need to make it really performative). Now that I’ve been in a few long-term relationships I know that real sex doesn’t have to look like that at all. I much prefer watching the ‘amateur’ genre which shows actual couples having sex. You can tell it’s more meaningful and real which is a big turn-on for me!” – Halle*.

“Tbh I’ve never really been big on porn. I’m most turned on when I’m actually with someone and don’t really masturbate that often either. If the mood strikes and I’m by myself then I’ll usually just fantasise about someone I know – I find it hard to get off watching strangers.” – Holly*.

“I love watching real-life couples. There’s something about watching an actual couple ‘make love’ as opposed to going at it like rabbits. For me, I struggle to orgasm during sex and I’ve only come with a long-term partner who I’ve been really in love with and felt comfortable with. Finding porn that mirrors that is what I really enjoy watching. Porn is much more of an emotional thing for me rather than a physical thing.”- Sophia*.

“I’m a straight female (not that you asked) and I pretty much only watch lesbian porn. Generally I find male-on-female sex scenes to be TITF aggressive and fast-paced. Lesbian porn (in my experience) is always a little slower, softer and almost romantic, which is more my vibe.” – Ruby*.

“2020 has given me a lot of free time locked in my house so I’ve been getting a lil experimental with my porn choices. I’ve actually gotten really into audio porn and have been using Dipsea a lot. At first I couldn’t stop laughing and found it really awkward but once my imagination really ramped up it’s been so good. Plus the guy’s voices are always hot as fuck and I can insert anyones face that I want (hello high school history teacher).” – Jolie*.

*Names have been changed.