PEDESTRIAN.TV has teamed up with Melrose to kickstart your year with some energy.

Feel like nothing’s straight in your noggin, right now? I’m betting brain fog is copping the blame? I, for one, am wheeling that excuse out left, right and centre. If I do anything wrong, it’s down to brain fog, because what else am I gonna point the finger at? Myself? Absolutely not.

Most of us who have been hit with the spicy cough feel like we have full licence to drop the excuse whenever we’re acting like damn fools, but I didn’t really know what brain fog was, or if I really did have it. So, below we go through what it is, why you might be experiencing it and what to do if your thoughts are all over the bloody shop.

What actually is brain fog?

As it turns out, brain fog isn’t actually a scientific or medical term. According to Professor of Neurology Andrew E. Budson, it’s a subjective term to describe when your thinking is “sluggish, fuzzy, and not sharp”.

Why do I have brain fog?

Brain fog has been reported as a lingering Covid symptom, so naturally, like when we google symptoms into webMD, we all reckon we have it because of that worst-case scenario. But there’s a stack of other reasons why we might experience brain fog, especially given the feeling itself isn’t really based on anything medically concrete.

Diet, medication, hormones, lack of sleep and underlying health conditions can all be to blame for a bit of brain fog. If your foggy thoughts are persistent, or you think you might have long COVID, talk to your doctor.

How can we avoid brain fog?

So, if you’ve ruled out any concerning culprits with your doctor, it’s back to basics to give your brain a boost. We know eating carbs can provide our brains with energy, but what else? We asked nutritionist, Liv Kaplan, about brain fog and how else we can give our minds some extra juice if they’re feeling flat.

“Nutrition is paramount,” says Liv. “You want a source of protein, fat and fibre in your meals, as this allows a slow and sustained release of energy to the brain. Stay away from sugars like lollies, cakes and soft drinks to ensure your brain is well-fuelled.

“The other easy one is to stay hydrated, as dehydration can seriously reduce our mental and physical performance. You can do this by drinking a glass or two of water in the morning, especially before consuming caffeine, and sipping on water regularly throughout the day,” explains Liv.

I have a sneaking suspicion that my three coffees a day could be part of my thinkin’ problem.

And of course, getting enough sleep is a major factor in making us sharp. So, if you’re binging Cheer ’till the early hours, cut it out right now!

Is there anything else we can do?

While sleep and diet are the big boys, Liv also suggests exercise, reducing alcohol intake and considering a nutritional supplement. Liv supplements with Melrose MCT Oils which are made from unique fats that convert directly to energy.

Most of the time our brain’s energy is derived from glucose, which comes from the carbs we eat or from stored energy in our body. But Liv explains we also have an alternate fuel source specifically for the brain in situations where there isn’t enough glucose to fuel it.

“This alternative fuel source is called ketones, and they are derived from fatty acids from the liver,” she says. Due to the unique size of the MCT molecule [used in the oils], they are rapidly absorbed and transported to the liver, where they can be converted to ketones to be used for energy by the brain.”

So, in short, MCTs might help you hack some extra energy into your brain.

The vegan and 100% natural oils could supplement your diet without any extra sugar, carbs or caffeine. If you’re keen on one for your foggy thoughts, MCT Brain Power claims to increase mental energy for your noggin. The range also includes MCT Kick Start for general energy and to increase satiety, and MCT Energy & Exercise for sustained physical energy.

“I enjoy my morning coffee blended with two teaspoons of Melrose Kickstart MCT Oil and a teaspoon of ghee,” says Liv. “It becomes creamy in the blender and keeps me energised and focused all throughout the day. You can also add it into treats and snacks too, which works well to get through the afternoon where most people start to lose some mental energy.”

So if, like me, you’re drinking three coffees a day and staying up too late, that might explain the ol’ brain fog. We’re all just baby humans who need to tick off the basics each day, so if you’re not following the above tips and still strugglin’ with some foggy thoughts, hit up the experts for a cheeky check-in.