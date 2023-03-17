A sleep therapist has revealed how much shuteye we should all be getting every night and for some reason, I was shocked when they didn’t say “three hours of snooze after a full day of tasks is okay”. Damn. Time to rethink everything.

Clinical sleep psychologist Tim Stephenson spoke to news.com.au about how many hours we should be hitting a night. Apparently, today is World Sleep Day, a day I have not honoured in my entire life, and will not be honouring in the future.

According to ResMed’s Global Sleep Survey, Aussies reportedly get an average of 6.9 hours of sleep a night, which might sound good but is absolutely below what it should be.

“The mounting pressures of the cost-of-living crisis have contributed to a decline in our sleep,” said Stephenson.

“One third (35 per cent) of Aussies say their quality of sleep has declined in the last year due to financial pressures, while 52 per cent of Aussies report that stress has been affecting their sleep since COVID-19.”

He’s got a point. The fucked cozza livvie does keep me up at night.

So how much sleep should we be getting every night?

According to the professionals, at least seven to nine hours. If I got seven to nine hours more sleep every night, I’d actually make it to that target. I’m so close.

“Everyone needs a different amount of sleep, but most adults need between seven and nine hours of sleep per night to function at their best,” he said.

“Many of us believe we sleep enough, but Aussies are actually getting less than the recommended seven to nine hours sleep.

“Sleeping in on the weekends may help you feel more rested, but it won’t make up for chronic sleep deprivation during the week.”

So my 12-hour sleep-ins on Saturday don’t heal all of the psychological damage I’ve inflicted upon myself throughout the week? Go figure.

According to Stephenson, your mid-day naps actually do a whole world of good for your health.

“Napping can be a good way to catch up on lost sleep, boost your energy levels, and improve your cognitive function,” he said.

“However, it’s important to keep naps short (between 20 and 30 minutes) to avoid disrupting your night-time sleep.”

So what on Earth are we supposed to do about our catastrophic sleep schedules?

Well, the professionals recommend having a very dark bedroom that makes you feel comfortable, limiting night-time exposure to your tiny glowing screen and staying away from things like caffeine or alcohol.

Maybe just this once, on World Sleep Day, I’ll hit a gorgeous nine-hour snooze and wake up with my skin supple and my eyes not pulsating in a purple hue like a gamer’s bedroom for once.