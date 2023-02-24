A Vic Teen Told Her Friends She Was ‘Going To Milk The Cows’ & Sleep-Walked Out The Fkn Window

In deeply cooked news, an 18-year-old dairy farmer from country Victoria has been hospitalised after a bizarre sleep-walking incident.

Abbey Sizer was staying at a friend’s house on Saturday night, 44km out of Shepparton, when she sleep-walked out a second storey window.

Sizer said she believed she was heading out to milk some cows when she fell the 4.5 metres. The fall left her with a shattered pelvis and two fractured vertebrae.

Abbey told 7News that she went to sleep at around midnight and woke up hours later screaming in agonising pain.

“I got out of bed while sleepwalking and announced to my friends I was ‘going to milk the cows’,” she told 7News.

She walked over to the window in the room, and believing it was a door, went to open it but instead fell straight through.

“I fell 4.5 metres,” she said. “All I recall is being in agony on the ground screaming. Rolling around in pain while my friends held me down.”

Both the ambulance and fire service were called. She was then taken to Shepparton Hospital for the night, before being flown to Melbourne’s Alfred Hospital for surgery the following day.

Abbey went in for surgery on Wednesday and was told she would have multiple screws placed in her pelvis.

In spite of the obvious physical trauma Abbey faces, she says she is anxious to start the long recovery ahead.

“I’m very sore, tired and just want to gain my independence back,” she told Channel 7.

Her brother Nathan Brown also spoke to Channel 7 and outlined the intense rehab period his sister will need to undergo in order to fully recover. He said that Abbey might be out of action for 12 months while in and out of rehab.

Wishing Abbey a speedy recovery!