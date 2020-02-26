Time to gather your mates, prep your best mosh shorts, and perfect your pump-up playlists, because the Download Festival set times are here and ready for your perusal.

Now is also a perfect time to organise your day full of exercise running around in circle pits, so you know when to go for that crowdsurf, and when to nip off to refuel (for bulk mosh pit seshes later.)

Whether you’re joining the Black Parade in Sydney or Melbourne, you’ll likely be pinging around the four stages at the huge heavy metal jamboree, trying to catch the sets of everyone you wanna see across the day and night.

Triple J Unearthed winners Big Nasty will be opening the Dogtooth Stage in Sydney, and The Gloom In The Corner in Melbourne, with Redhook kicking proceeds off on the main, Black Stage. A huge way to start the day, just really raging out of the gates from the first riff.

Praying that there’s no huge clashes happening across the festivals – which is usually pretty bloody inevitable – but if you’re a fan of both In Flames and My Chemical Romance, you’re gonna have a bit of cardio ahead of you.

It’s giving me huge nostalgia areas to Soundwave and if there’s any pearls of wisdom I can pass on to you all – absolutely 1000% download the set times below and make it your phone screensaver. That way you can check it super quick and easy without having to try and find a blip of reception to download it again.

Peep the set times below, alert the group chat, and start limbering up those mosh muscles. See you in the pit.