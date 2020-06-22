The Last Of Us Part II finally arrived last Friday, after years of hype and anticipation. The original proved to be one of gaming’s biggest blockbusters on its release in 2013, and it would always be a tough act to follow, but developer Naughty Dog have come through again.

The game is another sprawling, beautiful and violent action adventure, combining survival horror and stealth. It follows Ellie, the young girl from the first game, on a bloody and brutal quest for revenge in a decaying post apocalyptic world.

When The Last Of Us Part II was announced all the way back in 2016, the reveal trailer included an original song, ‘Through The Valley’, that became a hit with fans.

To celebrate the release of the game, PlayStation Australia teamed up with Sony Music Australia to re-record the song with Tash Sultana on vocals and guitar.

Her cover version evokes the chilly and haunting atmosphere of the game, and you can give it a listen below:

Tash Sultana said of the song: