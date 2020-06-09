I don’t know much about radiation poisoning, but I do know that director Johan Renck‘s depiction of the condition, as shown in the excellent 2019 miniseries Chernobyl, convinced me not to fuck around with uranium.

I don’t know too much about The Last Of Us, either. The beloved narrative video game remains a mystery to me, but I do know I’ll probably watch the upcoming TV adaptation. After all, Renck was just revealed as director of its pilot episode.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, Renck will helm the show’s first outing, using a script from game’s creative director, Neil Druckmann, and Chernobyl creator Craig Mazin.

Taking to Twitter, Mazin said he “Can’t wait to get out there with Johan again,” like filming a miniseries about the worst nuclear accident of the 20th Century was a lovely little jaunt.

The new TV series, which will be handled by HBO, is still a way aways. Until you can fully submerge yourself in that particular brand of gloom, why don’t you go ahead and peep the trailer for The Last of Us Part II: