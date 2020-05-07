Seven years after Naughty Dog gifted the world The Last Of Us, #2 is finally in our sights. The award-winning creators released a second trailer for the highly-anticipated game and all I will say about it now is that the trailer comes with a content warning. Says it all, really.

The release of the second trailer comes after Naughty Dog confirmed the new release date of the game. We’re a little over a month away from launch on June 19, 2020. Part II was scheduled to launch on May 29, but it – like just about everything else in the world – was delayed due to COVID-19.

The Last Of Us Part II takes place five years after we first met Ellie and Joel, the unlikely companions who journeyed across the US after a parasitic fungus destroyed civilisation. The pair have now settled down in Jackson, Wyoming, and live in a community of survivors. Things aren’t perfect, but living in a stable community has allowed them peace… despite the constant threat of the infected and other, more desperate survivors.

“When a violent event disrupts that peace, Ellie embarks on a relentless journey to carry out justice and find closure. As she hunts those responsible one by one, she is confronted with the devastating physical and emotional repercussions of her actions.”

Great!

The Last Of Us Part II – June 19, 2020. Prepare thyself.

I remember heavily sweating playing The Last Of Us for the first time. Based off that trailer, I assume I’ll have the same physical reaction.