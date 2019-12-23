As we hurtle to the close of another decade, we can take stock of which pop culture entities really shaped the past ten years. Without getting too “Macquarie Dictionary defines ‘nostalgia’ as…” about the whole deal, I reckon Please Like Me and RuPaul’s Drag Race were pivotal in their own ways — and I’m not the only one.

Now, just days before Christmas, the talents behind those shows are sharing their mutual appreciation on Twitter. It’s a fun time.

Taking to social media yesterday, showrunner and drag legend RuPaul shared his love of Please Like Me and its Aussie creator, Josh Thomas.

That perfectly pleasant interaction elicited this response from Thomas himself.

I LOVE YOU TOO https://t.co/A9Rv41TGM8 — Josh Thomas (@JoshThomas87) December 23, 2019

This is not the first time the world of RuPaul and Thomas have collided, mind you. Thomas thanked Mama Ru in 2016 after the legend shared news of Please Like Me‘s arrival in the US, and Thomas even lipsynched RuPaul’s hit Geronimo in the first episode of Please Like Me Season 4.

Thomas is now gearing up for the premiere of his new show Everything’s Gonna Be Okay, while Drag Race continues its spate of global dominance.

All that’s left is for Thomas to wind up as a Drag Race guest judge, really.