Look, am I a little bit obsessed with The Child, otherwise known as Baby Yoda? Yes, yes I am. I can admit that. I’m obsessed to a point that my editor told me to pump the brakes on the Baby Yoda content, because there’s been too much Baby Yoda content. And look, fair enough. BUT IT HAPPENED: George Lucas met Baby Yoda.

The Mandalorian creator Jon Favreau shared a picture of Lucas cradling the bebe on Instagram this afternoon, causing the internet to erupt into unanimous ‘AWWWWWWWWWs’.

The photo is shaky, probably because Jon bloody Favreau was also overcome with undiluted joy.

What is Lucas telling it? What secrets are they sharing? TELL US.

The Star Wars mastermind is a familiar face on the set of The Mandalorian, for obvious reasons I suppose. A long time ago, when season 1 was still in production, the galaxy’s creator visited the set for Favreau’s birthday. I also wrote about it then, obviously.

For those who have yet to watch The Mandalorian… just do it, honestly. It’s so much fun, and the final episode directed by Taika Waititi is brilliant.

Meanwhile, season 2 is already in the works, with Favreau confirming its release date for sometime in “fall, 2020”. That’s spring for us.

It’s, uh, known that Lucas has had his doubts about Disney in the past. But it appears he’s rather fond of Mando, or Baby Yoda at least – I assume so anyway by the fact that he’s literally holding the doll like an actual child.

You can watch season 1 of The Mandalorian on Disney+ now. Episodes are under an hour, sometimes only just passing the 30-minute mark so it’s great binging material.