If Adam Sandler can lead instant masterpiece Uncut Gems, and if Kevin James can change the course of cinematic history with Paul Blart: Mall Cop 2, there’s no reason Chris Rock can’t shake up the Saw franchise.

That’s how I understand the concept of Spiral, a the latest addition to the Saw cinematic universe, which stars Rock as a detective dragged into the endlessly gruesome world of Jigsaw & Co.

The trailer, released this morning, gives a pretty solid overview of the affair: It’s rife with grisly crime scenes, torture devices, and call-backs to the original film. Samuel L. Jackson is also involved!

“I’ve been a fan of Saw since the first film in 2004,” Rock said of Spiral back in May last year.

“I am excited by the opportunity to take this to a really intense and twisted new place.”

It won’t be an entirely new place, though. While Rock cooked up the storyline, Darren Lynn Bousman, who directed Saw II through IV, returned to the fold for Spiral. Then there’s James Wan and Leigh Whannell, the Aussie masterminds behind the original flick, who joined Rock and longtime Saw overseer Daniel Heffner as executive producers.

Spiral hits US screens on May 15. Keep an eye out for the Aussie premiere date.