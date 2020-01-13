Thanks for signing up!

Another year, another set of nominations, another chance to argue with loved ones and total strangers. That’s right, my lovelies: the list of nominees for the 92nd Academy Awards ceremony has been revealed, highlighting yet another chaotic year of cinema.

Joker has swept up with eleven nominations, including Best Picture, Best Actor for Joaquin Phoenix, and Best Director for Todd Phillips.

Phillips himself sidles up against The Irishman‘s director Martin Scorsese, whose earlier work served as a clear influence on the supervillain flick. Expect mayhem if Phillips gets the nod.

Elsewhere, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood has done real well for itself, along with Golden Globes hit 1917.

Scarlett Johansson racked up acting nominations in both the lead and support categories for Marriage Story and Jojo Rabbit, respectively, while her Marriage Story co-star Adam Driver is also in the mix for Best Actor.

As for notable exclusions? Well, shit, there’s enough there for a whole other article. For now, pop your eyes onto this:

Best Picture

Ford V Ferrari

The Irishman

Jojo Rabbit

Joker

Little Women

Marriage Story

1917

Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Parasite

Directing

Martin Scorsese – The Irishman

Todd Phillips – Joker

Sam Mendes – 1917

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho – Parasite

Actor in a Leading Role

Antonio Banderas – Pain And Glory

Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Adam Driver – Marriage Story

Joaquin Phoenix – Joker

Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes

Actress in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo – Harriet

Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story

Saoirse Ronan – Little Women

Charlize Theron – Bombshell

Renée Zellweger – Judy

Actor in a Supporting Role

Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood

Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes

Al Pacino – The Irishman

Joe Pesci – The Irishman

Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Actress in a Supporting Role

Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell

Laura Dern – Marriage Story

Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit

Florence Pugh – Little Women

Margot Robbie – Bombshell

Animated Feature Film

How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

I Lost My Body

Klaus

Missing Link

Toy Story 4

Cinematography

Rodrigo Prieto – The Irishman

Lawrence Scher – Joker

Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse

Roger Deakins – 1917

Robert Richardson – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Costume Design

Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson – The Irishman

Mayes C. Rubeo – Jojo Rabbit

Mark Bridges – Joker

Jacqueline Durran – Little Women

Arianne Phillips – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Documentary (Feature)

American Factory

The Cave

The Edge of Democracy

For Sama

Honeyland

Documentary (Short Subject)

In The Absence

Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl)

Life Overtakes Me

St. Louis Superman

Walk Run Cha-Cha

Film Editing

Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland – Ford V Ferrari

Thelma Schoonmaker – The Irishman

Tom Eagles – Jojo Rabbit

Jeff Groth – Joker

Yang Jinmo – Parasite

International Feature Film

Corpus Christi (Poland)

Honeyland (North Macedonia)

Les Misérables (France)

Pain And Glory (Spain)

Parasite (South Korea)

Makeup and Hairstyling

Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker – Bombshell

Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou – Joker

Jeremy Woodhead – Judy

Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White – Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil

Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole – 1917

Music (Original Score)

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker

Alexandre Desplat – Little Women

Randy Newman – Marriage Story

Thomas Newman – 1917

John Williams – Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Music (Original Song)

Randy Newman – I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away from Toy Story 4

Elton John and Bernie Taupin – (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman

Dianne Warren – I’m Standing With You from Breakthrough

Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez – Into The Unknown from Frozen II

Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo – Stand Up from Harriet

Production Design

Bob Shaw and Regina Graves – The Irishman

Ra Vincent and Nora Sopková – Jojo Rabbit

Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales – 1917

Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Lee Ha Jun and Cho Won Woo – Parasite

Short Film (Animated)

Daria Kashcheeva – Dcera (Daughter)

Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver – Hair Love

Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson – Kitbull

Bruno Collet and Jean-François Le Corre – Memorable

Siqi Song – Sister

Short Film (Live Action)

Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon – Brotherhood

Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi – Nefta Football Club

Marshall Curry – The Neighbor’s Window

Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre – Saria

Delphine Girard – A Sister

Sound Editing

Donald Sylvester – Ford V Ferrari

Alan Robert Murray – Joker

Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate – 1917

Wylie Stateman – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Matthew Wood and David Acord – Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Sound Mixing

Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano – Ad Astra

Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow – Ford V Ferrari

Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland – Joker

Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson – 1917

Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Visual Effects

Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick – Avengers: Endgame

Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli – The Irishman

Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman – The Lion King

Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy – 1917

Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy – Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker

Writing (Adapted Screenplay)

Steven Zaillian – The Irishman

Taika Waititi – Jojo Rabbit

Todd Phillips and Scott Silver – Joker

Greta Gerwig – Little Women

Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes

Writing (Original Screenplay)

Rian Johnson – Knives Out

Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story

Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns – 1917

Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood

Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won – Parasite