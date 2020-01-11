Joaquin Phoenix was arrested this week at a Fire Drill Fridays climate protest in Washington DC, less than a week after winning a Golden Globe for his role in Joker.

He stood on the steps of the U.S. Capitol alongside Jane Fonda, who has been the driving force behind the past several weeks of Fire Drill Fridays protests.

The likes of Martin Sheen, June Diane Raphael, Susan Sarandon and Amber Valleta were also there, calling for climate action and a Green New Deal.

Joaquin Phoenix spoke about how the meat and dairy industry is one of the leading contributors to climate change, going on to say:

“Sometimes we wonder what can we do in this fight against climate change, and there is something that you can do today and tomorrow, by making a choice about what you consume. There are things I can’t avoid. I flew a plane here today, or last night rather, but one thing I can do is change my eating habits.”

You can see a video of his speech below:

Jane Fonda relocated to Washington D.C. several months ago for the Fire Drill Fridays protests, and this week was her last before returning to Los Angeles.

She has said, however, that it will not be her final climate change rally.