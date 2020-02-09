The 92nd Academy Awards, aka the Oscars are here and it’s set to be a huge day in film.
Awards season is coming to an end, which unfortunately means I no longer have an excuse to write about Tom Hanks on a weekly basis, but as always, we’re going out with a huge bang with this year’s Oscars.
For the second year in a row, this year’s Academy Awards will forego a host, instead focusing on putting on a great show with performances from Elton John, Idina Menzel and Billie Eilish. The ceremony will also see a plethora of talented presenters including Rami Malek, Julia Louis-Dreyfus and Shia LaBeouf (who I can only assume will scream “just do it” into the microphone).
We’ve got some big nominations this year, with Leonardo DiCaprio, Saoirse Ronan, Tom Hanks, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie and even Baby Yoda’s girlfriend Laura Dern all up for awards.
It’s a tough call for Best Picture, with fan favourites like Marriage Story, Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood, Joker, Little Women and Parasite have all copped nominations. But only one film can reign supreme as the Best Picture of 2019.
How to watch the Academy Awards:
Obviously, we’ll be here all day to update you after each award has been presented and to give our hot takes on the fashion, the speeches and all of the celebrity drama. But if you’d like to play along at home (or watch from the office bathroom while your boss thinks you’ve got a serious case of the runs), we’ve got you covered with exactly where and when to watch everything from the red carpet arrivals to the glorious after party.
And the Oscar goes to:
Here’s the complete list of nominees in each category. The winners will be bolded as each award is announced.
Best Picture
Ford V Ferrari
The Irishman
Jojo Rabbit
Joker
Little Women
Marriage Story
1917
Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Parasite
Directing
Martin Scorsese – The Irishman
Todd Phillips – Joker
Sam Mendes – 1917
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho – Parasite
Actor in a Leading Role
Antonio Banderas – Pain And Glory
Leonardo DiCaprio – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Adam Driver – Marriage Story
Joaquin Phoenix – Joker
Jonathan Pryce – The Two Popes
Actress in a Leading Role
Cynthia Erivo – Harriet
Scarlett Johansson – Marriage Story
Saoirse Ronan – Little Women
Charlize Theron – Bombshell
Renée Zellweger – Judy
Actor in a Supporting Role
Tom Hanks – A Beautiful Day In The Neighbourhood
Anthony Hopkins – The Two Popes
Al Pacino – The Irishman
Joe Pesci – The Irishman
Brad Pitt – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Actress in a Supporting Role
Kathy Bates – Richard Jewell
Laura Dern – Marriage Story
Scarlett Johansson – Jojo Rabbit
Florence Pugh – Little Women
Margot Robbie – Bombshell
Animated Feature Film
How To Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World
I Lost My Body
Klaus
Missing Link
Toy Story 4
Cinematography
Rodrigo Prieto – The Irishman
Lawrence Scher – Joker
Jarin Blaschke – The Lighthouse
Roger Deakins – 1917
Robert Richardson – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Costume Design
Sandy Powell and Christopher Peterson – The Irishman
Mayes C. Rubeo – Jojo Rabbit
Mark Bridges – Joker
Jacqueline Durran – Little Women
Arianne Phillips – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Documentary (Feature)
American Factory
The Cave
The Edge of Democracy
For Sama
Honeyland
Documentary (Short Subject)
In The Absence
Learning To Skateboard In A Warzone (If You’re A Girl)
Life Overtakes Me
St. Louis Superman
Walk Run Cha-Cha
Film Editing
Michael McCusker and Andrew Buckland – Ford V Ferrari
Thelma Schoonmaker – The Irishman
Tom Eagles – Jojo Rabbit
Jeff Groth – Joker
Yang Jinmo – Parasite
International Feature Film
Corpus Christi (Poland)
Honeyland (North Macedonia)
Les Misérables (France)
Pain And Glory (Spain)
Parasite (South Korea)
Makeup and Hairstyling
Kazu Hiro, Anne Morgan and Vivian Baker – Bombshell
Nicki Ledermann and Kay Georgiou – Joker
Jeremy Woodhead – Judy
Paul Gooch, Arjen Tuiten and David White – Maleficent: Mistress Of Evil
Naomi Donne, Tristan Versluis and Rebecca Cole – 1917
Music (Original Score)
Hildur Guðnadóttir – Joker
Alexandre Desplat – Little Women
Randy Newman – Marriage Story
Thomas Newman – 1917
John Williams – Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
Music (Original Song)
Randy Newman – I Can’t Let You Throw Yourself Away from Toy Story 4
Elton John and Bernie Taupin – (I’m Gonna) Love Me Again from Rocketman
Dianne Warren – I’m Standing With You from Breakthrough
Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez – Into The Unknown from Frozen II
Joshuah Brian Campbell and Cynthia Erivo – Stand Up from Harriet
Production Design
Bob Shaw and Regina Graves – The Irishman
Ra Vincent and Nora Sopková – Jojo Rabbit
Dennis Gassner and Lee Sandales – 1917
Barbara Ling and Nancy Haigh – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Lee Ha Jun and Cho Won Woo – Parasite
Short Film (Animated)
Daria Kashcheeva – Dcera (Daughter)
Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver – Hair Love
Rosana Sullivan and Kathryn Hendrickson – Kitbull
Bruno Collet and Jean-François Le Corre – Memorable
Siqi Song – Sister
Short Film (Live Action)
Meryam Joobeur and Maria Gracia Turgeon – Brotherhood
Yves Piat and Damien Megherbi – Nefta Football Club
Marshall Curry – The Neighbor’s Window
Bryan Buckley and Matt Lefebvre – Saria
Delphine Girard – A Sister
Sound Editing
Donald Sylvester – Ford V Ferrari
Alan Robert Murray – Joker
Oliver Tarney and Rachael Tate – 1917
Wylie Stateman – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Matthew Wood and David Acord – Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
Sound Mixing
Gary Rydstrom, Tom Johnson and Mark Ulano – Ad Astra
Paul Massey, David Giammarco and Steven A. Morrow – Ford V Ferrari
Tom Ozanich, Dean Zupancic and Tod Maitland – Joker
Mark Taylor and Stuart Wilson – 1917
Michael Minkler, Christian P. Minkler and Mark Ulano – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Visual Effects
Dan DeLeeuw, Russell Earl, Matt Aitken and Dan Sudick – Avengers: Endgame
Pablo Helman, Leandro Estebecorena, Nelson Sepulveda-Fauser and Stephane Grabli – The Irishman
Robert Legato, Adam Valdez, Andrew R. Jones and Elliot Newman – The Lion King
Guillaume Rocheron, Greg Butler and Dominic Tuohy – 1917
Roger Guyett, Neal Scanlan, Patrick Tubach and Dominic Tuohy – Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker
Writing (Adapted Screenplay)
Steven Zaillian – The Irishman
Taika Waititi – Jojo Rabbit
Todd Phillips and Scott Silver – Joker
Greta Gerwig – Little Women
Anthony McCarten – The Two Popes
Writing (Original Screenplay)
Rian Johnson – Knives Out
Noah Baumbach – Marriage Story
Sam Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns – 1917
Quentin Tarantino – Once Upon A Time… In Hollywood
Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won – Parasite