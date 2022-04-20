The 2022 federal election is inching closer every day which means one thing: grabbing yourself a delicious treat from your local polling place after you’ve exercised your democratic right.

That’s right — the tongs are being clacked and primary school P&C groups are finessing their bake sale menus in time for the big day on Saturday, May 21.

Getting a good feed in after you’ve cast your votes in the election is all part of the democratic process. But which polling places are offering up the best grub? Which spots are so well-stocked with the finest fare that people will actively cast an absentee vote just so they can stop in for a well-turned sausage?

I have done the hard yards for you and gathered all the hot tips on the best spots to spend your coin after you’ve voted. I’ve asked the people for their opinions and scoured through the Democracy Sausage website, and I present to you a non-exhaustive list of the yummiest 2022 Federal Election day grub across Australia.

All The Polling Places To Get The Best Election Day Food

Gardenvale Primary School, Brighton East Vic

Not only is Gardenvale offering a sausage sizzle and cake stall, but it’s doing a whole farmer’s market situation this year. Think fresh produce, local business stalls and kids’ activities. Even the sausage sandwiches are bougie — there will be extra toppings like onion, cheese and bacon bits to load up your snags.

Denmark Men’s Shed, Denmark WA

The fellas over in Denmark (Western Australia) are raising cash for a solar power setup and dust extractors by selling bacon & egg rolls for early voters and hot beef rolls later in the day alongside the “ubiquitous” sausage sanga. I’m tempted to get a flight over there just for this election day menu, to be honest.

Virginia State School, Virginia Qld

You’ll find a cake stall, bacon & egg burgers, savoury vegetation and halal options and hot coffee at the Virginia State School, which is raising funds to air-condition its school hall.

Bourke St Primary School, Surry Hills NSW

Another tip in our DMs claimed that this Surry Hills primary school is one of the best in the whole Sydney city area. After a bit of snooping, I found out they’re definitely putting on at least a BBQ this year and I’ve reached out to see what else the P&C has on offer this year.

Kenmore South State School, Kenmore Qld

Bacon and egg rolls for the early birds, sausage sizzle with veggie options for the lunch rush, cold drinks to quench your thirst post-vote and chocolates for sweeties. This spot also has gluten-free options, which we simply love.

Heidelberg, Vic

Erin tipped me off on Instagram about a polling place in Heidelberg that does a slow-cooked herbed onion with its sausage sizzle which feels deeply illegal and sounds fucking delicious. Please Erin, tell me more.

Yass Memorial Hall, Yass NSW

The Scouts group in Yass will be clacking the tongs on a sausage sizzle as well as a “wide range” of cakes including gluten-free sweeties.

There are definitely more delicious cook-ups happening around the country, I can feel it deep in my soul. If there’s some fkn great grub at your polling booth — let me know! Flick me an email at courtney@pedestriangroup.com.au or slide into our DMs and we’ll add it to the list.