Human sunbeam Zendaya has filmed a ~ secret ~ movie in lockdown. I am vibrating with excitement.

The film, called Malcolm & Me, was directed by Euphoria creator Sam Levinson. It was filmed quietly during the pandemic, according to Deadline, and has already completed production.

So according to the publication, when Euphoria season 2 was put on hold, Zendaya called Levinson and asked if he could write and direct a movie during quarantine. So he did. Levinson cast Zendaya and BlacKkKlansman actor John David Washington.

There’s very little known about the film’s plot, however it’s apparently similar to Marriage Story on Netflix, starring Adam Driver and Scarlett Johansson. It will also include social themes the world is experiencing at the moment.

The film was shot over two weeks at a single location, from June 17 to July 2, with strict social distancing protocols in place the entire time. Deadline has a complete – I mean, complete – rundown of what was and wasn’t allowed during production, including a very detailed and intense list of safety measures. Reading it alone is exhausting, I have no idea how they pulled it off.

Earlier this morning, Zendaya shared a first look of the film.

HERE ! FOR ! IT !

Levinson hasn’t announced a release date for the film just yet, but we’ll keep you updated.

