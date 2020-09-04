Thanks for signing up!

It appears Euphoria stars Zendaya and Aussie Jacob Elordi have gone their separate ways. Well, Jacob was spotted with model Kaia Gerber on Monday, so this does not bode well for fans of the actors.

Zendaya and Jacob were snapped having a pash on the streets of Manhattan back in February. They’ve always, always, always denied being a thing, but the pictures said otherwise.

when someone asked zendaya when she’s gonna go public w a relationship & she said “never” … that was code for 2020 pic.twitter.com/J2htOkDlOe — Julia (@tomhollwho) February 4, 2020

Zendaya and Jacob also travelled to Sydney last November to attend GQ Australia’s 2019 Men of the Year Awards.

The pair just swanned around the city together, catching the train and all that.

zendaya and jacob elordi are in sydney right now catching a TRAIN,,,, A TRAIN oh my god pic.twitter.com/fM3W6S3XKU — shae (@icecoldsunflwr) November 28, 2019

God, I miss hopping on the train.

Anyway, it seems things between the two fizzled out at some point during this shitshow of a year. A source, grain of salt, told E! News that Jacob is pretty keen on Kaia now.

“Jacob definitely has interest in dating Kaia, but there is nothing serious going on there,” the source said.

Apparently, they’ve just been hanging out a bunch because they have a tonne of mutual friends.

“Jacob makes Kaia laugh and her family adores him,” the source added.

Make of that what you will.

Zendaya, meanwhile, celebrated her 24th birthday on Monday. Big names, including Beyoncé and Timothée Chalamet, hopped on the socials to send their best wishes. Timmy C will appear in Denis Villeneuve‘s Dune alongside Zendaya at some point this year. The adaptation of the 1965 giant worm book is slated for release this December, but who knows if that’ll hold up.

The impressive cast of Dune also includes Oscar Isaac, Rebecca Ferguson, Jason Momoa, Dave Bautista, and Josh Brolin.

If it’s anything like Villeneuve’s Blade Runner 2049, expect an exquisitely stunning albeit long movie.