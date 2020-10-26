Congratulations may or may not be in order for ya boi Zac Efron and his Australian queen Vanessa Valladares, ‘cos a spicy new report is claiming that the pair are engaged.

A yarn by Australia’s own Woman’s Day is picking up steam internationally as it claims that old m8 Zac popped the question to the model / waitress at that lush, star-studded bday bash she threw for him earlier this month.

“He gave it to her after the party – it was incredibly romantic,” the source says. “Neither of them are saying much about it, but there’s no doubt it was some kind of unofficial engagement.”

Neither party has commented on the rumour as of yet, so it’s still just that at the mo, a ~rumour~, but that being said, they’re both so private that I wouldn’t be surprised if it’s 1000 per cent true and they’re keeping it under wraps.

According to The Daily Telegraph, a host of celebs were invited to the aforementioned partay, including Chris and Liam Hemsworth and their dad, who was snapped arriving at the party with tennis legend Pat Rafter.

Shock jock Kyle Sandilands and his GF were also in attendance and he spilled on The Kyle & Jackie O Show podcast that INXS drummer, Jonathan James Farriss, also attended the party, and that Chris and Liam might’ve slipped in towards the end of the night… when things got a bit fuzzy for him.

READ MORE Of Course Kyle Sandilands Is Brimming With Goss After Copping An Invite To Zac Efron’s Bday

The Voice host Renee Bargh was also pictured attending the party.

Melissa McCarthy was apparently on the invite list as well, she’s currently filming Nine Perfect Strangers in the area with Nicole Kidman and Manny Jacinto.

Kyle said it was a pretty intimate gatho, hence why I wasn’t invited, obviously, with a guest list of about 25 to 30 people. The radio host claims he left the party early, but met up with the gang again the next day for dinner.

“We were right out the front of a restaurant [Treehouse on Belongil], mind you, right on the balcony, right on the street,” he said.

Based on this sick new report, it sounds like Zac Efron popped the question either during the night or the following day, which may have been the precursor to this morning-after feast (either that or their raging hangovers).