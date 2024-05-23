Young Sheldon Fans Reckon Montana Jordan Named His Bébé After His Co-Star & It’s Wholesome AF

Although the Young Sheldon world is currently grim, with the show airing its final episode ever, fans have been treated with some wholesome AF tea involving costars Montana Jordan and Raegan Revord.



Heads up! This article will feature spoilers for Young Sheldon. You’ve been warned.

Look, although a bunch of folks loved to shit on Sheldon Cooper and The Big Bang Theory, you have to admit that the show made a ‘yuge impact on pop culture. Remember when everyone would quote “bazinga” when something would happen? Or when people would wear Sheldon Cooper shirts? Yeah, it was that big.

After that sitcom’s success, a new show based on the eccentric nerd and his upbringing was birthed: Young Sheldon.

Recently, the show aired its final season ever — which concluded the death of Sheldon’s father, George Cooper and its impact on the family.

It was truly a sad ending to the show, but honestly, it was a perfect way to tie everything all together. And surprisingly, a bunch of folks were impacted by the show’s big finale, it garnered a bunch of memes and reactions.

That fully conscious baby appearing online the same week Young Sheldon ended is no coincidence… a new Younger Sheldon has emerged… — 𝕽𝖆𝖈𝖍 ♡ (rachleahx) (@xrachaelxoxo) May 21, 2024

Young Sheldon regenerating into Old Sheldon tonight https://t.co/lcrnwN8WUq pic.twitter.com/Ct424zAGLU — Jakey: A Mad Max Saga (@Frag1leMedia) May 16, 2024

young sheldon has me weeping right now, omg #YoungSheldon pic.twitter.com/sxF2akdAvy — k 🖤 (@lolkrvsta) May 17, 2024

Although things were quite emotional, beyond the screen one of the main stars welcomed a little bundle of joy in their lives. Kinda like how one door closes and another one opens vibes? It’s so cute!

Montana Jordan — who plays Sheldon’s eldest brother, Georgie — announced that he and his girlfriend Jenna Weeks have welcomed a baby girl named Emma Rae Jordan.

“God has blessed me with a beautiful babygirl. Emma Rae Jordan, Momma and Daddy love you. Forever and always,” the actor wrote.

(Image source: Instagram / @montanajordan)

Naturally, the sweet, sweet announcement was met with a lot of well wishes and congratulations. However, Young Sheldon fans were quick to point out that the baby’s middle name was similar to Raegan Revord — who portrayed Sheldon’s twin and Georgie’s little sister, Missy.

“Is Rae from Raegen Revord,” one person asked.

“Anyone else thinking the middle name is after Reagan?” another fan asked.

“Did you get her name from Raegan (Revord),” wrote a third.

Neither Montana nor Jenna have revealed if Emma’s middle name is in homage to his on-screen little sister, but regardless, it’s a cute little detail!

Some folks also expressed that they wished he had named the baby Cee Cee, which is the name of his character’s baby on Young Sheldon.

A missed opportunity, but I reckon the actors, just like us normies, are kinda sick of the Big Bang Theory universe.