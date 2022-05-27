The Hundred Acre Woods must get pretty fucking dark because there’s a bloodthirsty slasher gritty reboot of Winnie The Pooh coming to cinemas. Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey is the nightmare fuel that has shoved its hand straight into our childhoods and ripped out its still-beating wholesome heart of it. Good lord.

Per Variety, filming was wrapped earlier in May. The first stills that show loveable Pooh and Piglet going on a hellish rampage have received such a huge response the editing and post-production is being hurried up so we can be given the whole thing sooner. Great, so happy about that.

Just have a look at these terrifying images. I’m so sorry for ruining your happiest Pooh memories.

If you've ever wanted a variation of The Strangers except the killers all wear Winnie the Pooh themed masks and the title is WINNIE THE POOH: BLOOD AND HONEY have I got news for you. pic.twitter.com/lNCSSIGGm7 — Foywonder (@Foywonder) May 22, 2022

The film’s director Rhys Waterfield — who is also working on flicks titled Firenado and Demonic Christmas Tree, which both sound insane — said the bumbling duo “essentially become feral” and go on a murderous rampage after being abandoned by a grown-up Christopher Robin.

“Because they’ve had to fend for themselves so much, they’ve essentially become feral,” Waterfield told Variety.

“So they’ve gone back to their animal roots. They’re no longer tame: they’re like a vicious bear and pig who want to go around and try and find prey.”

This new adaptation of the beloved story of Pooh, Piglet and friends has happened because the A.A. Milne stories went into the public domain a few months ago. That means anyone can take the works and reimagine them or add to the wider Pooh universe. The Pooh-niverse, if you will.

Apparently, the film was shot in the UK over 10 days and isn’t meant to have Hollywood blockbuster-like production. So that means not only are we getting a Winnie The Pooh slasher film, but it’s essentially a grindhouse approach. Now you’ve got me interested, Waterfield.

But wait, does this mean Pooh and Piglet’s bloodthirsty carnal urge is canon now? Oh good Lord, what have we done?