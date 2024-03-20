After our childhoods were gruesomely ruined via the bloodthirsty crew of Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey, the ghastly group has returned for a sequel. Oh, bother!

Do you remember when the internet shat bricks because Winnie The Pooh passed into the public domain and someone decided to create a horror flick based on the beloved bear? Well, make sure you’ve got a buttload of toilet paper because Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 is coming to scare the bejeebus outta you.

As someone who’s a closeted Disney adult that loves a good scare, I froth this concept. However, if I came across this content as a kiddo, I would’ve turned off the router for about a week while throwing away all my Winnie The Pooh merch.

I mean, take a peek at this snapshot from the sequel’s trailer. Literally, my sleep paralysis demon.

(Image source: Umbrella Entertainment / Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey 2)

Nothing is scarier than seeing something you found comfort in morph into a blood-hungry villain. What happened to the good old days when the scariest thing was wondering if he could breathe in the honey jar after he got stuck?

Here’s everything you need to know about Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey 2

Is there a trailer for Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey 2?

There certainly is, as you could tell by that vicious screenshot earlier! Just a heads up, it’s definitely not for the ones who easily get woozy over blood and violence. But if you’ve watched The Simpons’ The Itchy And Scratchy Show, you should be good.

Anyways, here’s the trailer.

Alongside the action-packed trailer, Umbrella Entertainment has just dropped a snippet of a scene where Tigger brutally slays (slay as in bad, not as in yas slay) of partygoers.

Side note: why is Tigger kind of giving Winnie The Pooh: Hot and Horn… nevermind. I’m not trying to expose my taste in a mate right now.

Look, the girls with Ghostface fetish, GET IT.

What is Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 about?

According to the Umbrella Entertainment website, the sequel follows your childhood besties Winnie the Pooh, Piglet, Owl and Daddy Tigger as they go on a “destructive rage” against the town of Ashdown.

Why? ‘Cos Christopher Robin decided to run his mouth and expose their existence to the wider population, putting everyone else at threat. Then again, Winnie and Piglet did try to slay him in the first movie so it makes sense.

(Image source: Umbrella Entertainment)

“Winnie and his savage friends will show everyone that they are deadlier, stronger, and smarter than anyone could ever imagine and get their revenge on Christopher Robin, once and for all,” the synopsis reads on the Umbrella site.

Also, it’s worth mentioning that Umbrella Entertainment is responsible for a number of iconic horror flicks like Talk To Me, Late Night With The Devil and my personal favourite, The Terrifier trilogy.

Who’s in the cast for Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey 2?

Returning as our leading man Christopher Robin is Scott Chamers, who’s starred in several horror projects such as Return of Krampus, Summoning Bloody Mary 2 and Amityville Scarecrow 2.

As for our slaying sisters, we got Ryan Oliva as Winnie The Pooh, Lewis Santer as Tiger, Eddy McKenzie as the voice of Piglet and Marcus Massey as Owl.

When is Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 coming out?

Winnie The Pooh: Blood and Honey 2 will be premiering in Australia on March 28.

Tickets for screenings across the nation are available on the Umbrella Entertainment website.

Image source: Umbrella Entertainment