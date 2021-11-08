PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with Sony Pictures to get you free tix to 'Ghostbusters: Afterlife'.

I’m just going to say it: I 100 percent believe in ghosts. I don’t know if they’re actually see-through people, or just angry and/or unfulfilled energies we leave floating around when we die, but I know they’re real and you cannot convince me otherwise.

Now I’m not saying we have a full-on Ghostbusters situation on our hands, but does my belief in ghosts make these movies even more fun? Absolutely. I’m super hyped for the release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, exclusively in cinemas from New Year’s Day.

I know you’re just as pumped (obviously), so you’ll be pleased to know you have a chance to win one of 100 double passes to preview screenings spread across Sydney, Brisbane, Melbourne, Adelaide and Perth. All you have to do is tell us why you reckon ghosts are definitely real.

WIN: A Double Pass To Ghostbusters: Afterlife

For example, I would talk about the house I lived in as a kid where ~something~ kept turning on my radio in the middle of the night, rolling through the channels, then turning it off again. I guess my ghost just wanted some tunes?

I’ve loved every take on Ghostbusters, but this new generation really seems to be tying in nostalgia to the originals, but also adding in the spooky factor to what have traditionally been quite comedic ghost movies.

Ghostbusters: Afterlife tells the story of a single mum and her two kids who move to a small town, only to discover “their connection to the original ghostbusters and the secret legacy their grandfather left behind”.

The movie features a stellar cast with huge names like Finn Wolfhard (Stranger Things), Paul Rudd and Mckenna Grace (The Handmaid’s Tale). There are even reappearances from the OG Ghostbusters cast like Dan Akroyd (hell yeah).

The director, Jason Reitman, is the same guy who directed absolutely awesome films like Juno and Thank You For Smoking. Basically, this whole talented mix makes me certain the film is going to be EPIC.

Sign me the hell up.

After you’ve answered the question above, get super excited for the film by watching the Ghostbusters: Afterlife trailer below.