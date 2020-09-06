2020 has been ~a lot~ but nothing, and I mean NOTHING, could prepare me for the absolute emotional rollercoaster of this duck video.

Part one of the video has simultaneously gone viral on Reddit, Twitter and TikTok on account of the fact that it is quite possibly the saddest thing I have ever seen.

I saw it so you have to see it pic.twitter.com/BoZ8eKOy12 — Marshal (@MarshalPaz) September 5, 2020

This mother duck is casually taking her babies for a walk before they all fall down a drain. It’s heartbreaking and I truly haven’t cried this much since the first time I saw Bambi.

It starts with just one duckling falling down the drain, but takes a turn for the worst when ALL the ducks fall, leaving the mother duck frantic and sad. I, a human and not a mother duck, was also frantic and sad.

But until about two seconds ago, I was blissfully unaware that the video has a far less-heartbreaking sequel.

In what can only be described as the best news I’ve received all day, I am pleased to report that the ducks were saved.

The timing here is absolutely impeccable. If this man hadn’t been standing there filming the ducks, we wouldn’t have the footage and they probably would’ve died in the drain.

“People were concerned. But they were saved,” one Reddit user shared, alongside part two of the video.

They live, baby! The ducks live!

Peace has been restored to the world, nothing else matters. The ducks are okay and therefore, my soul is okay.